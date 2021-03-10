Lauren Wilcox Discusses Participatory Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the Medical Field

UCI’s Department of Information & Computer Sciences welcomed Georgia Tech interactive computing associate professor Lauren Wilcox to hold an informative seminar about the evolution of technology for health patients on March 5.

Wilcox, who is the lead researcher for the Google Wellbeing Lab, opened the seminar with a brief introduction about recent and emerging advancements that have been made regarding Artificial Intelligence (AI), such as “telehealth penetration, robust phenotyping, predictive analytics, personalization, infection and disease modeling, and diagnostics [screen imaging].”

“While we see a lot of potential for AI to be helpful, we also see challenges. For example, in the worst case, we find that system performance, once deployed, doesn’t necessarily improve overall accuracy — as well as many other challenges,” Wilcox said when presenting the mistakes AI could make despite all of the advancements in the field.

According to Wilcox, AI needs to be interfaced with “sociotechnical systems,” which is the idea of an inextricable relationship between the “social” and “technical” components of a system.

“We know technology shapes work flows, immediates human communication, it can disrupt social norms, contensive care. [These factors] can impact how people use technology, whether people adapt to it or not,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox gave a real example of how the Wellbeing Lab’s deep learning system acts in eye screenings. Specifically, the system is able to detect diabetic retinopathy, which is a “complication of diabetes that affects the eyes.” It was applied to a field study in Thailand for about eight months with over 38 hours of clinical observation and over 1,838 image downloads. The goal of this research was to “meet real people’s needs, specifically nurses.”

According to Wilcox, one of the first steps in understanding people’s needs is to learn about the concept of gradability. It refers to the process of “reading an image” and then “making assessments” of the image, which could be affected by factors such as the image quality.

“These factors are important because it affected system performance as a whole. We also studied some protocol problems due to emphasis on performance in the lab. Together, these shortcomings affected trust in the system and willingness [for a patient] to use [these systems],” Wilcox said.

In order to combat the distrust in AI systems among health patients, Wilcox said that the deep learning system will have to develop protocols around the use of the system, which will simultaneously occur alongside more human-centered studies that take place before, during and after the deployment of the AI system.

Wilcox presented an article by Spirit AI, a company committed to improving AI systems, that contained recommendations about what type of protocols to include with AI when dealing with clinical issues. Their main recommendation for AI was to provide a “clear description” of the AI itself to the patients, such as “instructions and skills for required use.”

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) partnered with Wilcox’s lab for five years in order to improve “patient engagement” with AI systems. The research participants included over 59 families and 34 clinical caregivers.

“We looked at how patients, family members and clinicians worked together to manage a patient’s health. We went bottom up from broad interviews and observation notes to really progressively higher level decoding,” Wilcox said.

Phase two of the study was focused primarily on “patient portal log analysis, surveys and interviews” and lasted over a 19-month period. The second phase documented how both teen patients and their parents handle AI systems.

“So taping it together, we saw some key themes emerge from this study. Both teens and parents had unmet needs related to information access and communication — often mentioning diagnostic radiology data. Families also faced difficulties understanding and communicating about the patient’s felt experience,” Wilcox said.

After phase two, phase three shifted the focus onto developing “patient-friendly” tools to navigate radiology reports, including health forum analysis. Over 1,600 posts online were taken into consideration for the analysis, including reports from MedHelp, HealthBoards and Cancer Survivors Network.

Next was domain knowledge elicitation, where Wilcox and her lab sampled common phrases found in the reports, such as “clinical correlation is needed” and “cannot be completely excluded.” These common phrases were pulled out in order to see what problems were being repeated in previous reports.

“At the end of these two studies, we found 13 concept categories that indicated important functions of the radiology reports that could be supported through design. [The question was] how do we make [these reports] more understandable [for patients]? So, we developed a prototype called Rapport,” Wilcox said.

Rapport, a portal that allows patients to view their full medical reports, was integrated with multiple functions that were easy for patients to use. Functions include displaying high-quality images of their exams for them to view, providing explanations as a way to clarify “medical jargon” present on their reports and a tab for patients to jot down any questions or personal comments for their clinician to see.

After Rapport was up and running, phase three also included patients testing the system. Both teens and parents were allowed to use it during “clinical consolation to discuss [their] results,” as Wilcox said it was important for the patients to be “unguided” and encouraged to “think aloud” when using the system.

“In the clinic, we found improved patient-to-clinician communication and patient engagement. It led to really dynamic and disbursed reports and interactions. Several patients and parents told us that they appreciated [the system] … it met their needs,” Wilcox said.

Aside from Rapport, Observations of Daily Living (ODLs) was also created to expose “social and environmental context;” it located status indicators of patients as well as behavioral indicators through phrases such as “how am I feeling?” or “what have I done?”

“Our goal is for [the patient] to lead us and create a narrative … in order to tell us about their illness experience. You asked them how their pain level is and they say ‘It’s fine,’ ‘It’s ok.’ We used Co-Design to reconstruct their daily experiences,” Wilcox said.

Co-Design, which is a series of drawn pictures used to show how the patient is feeling, can be given to teen patients in order for them to properly explain how they are feeling to the clinician. According to Wilcox, it encourages “recognition over recall” and allows clinicians to “resolve discrepant teen/parent reports about the patient’s health status.”

Along with Co-Design, Wilcox introduced other ways of helping teen patients understand what they are feeling, such as “diary probing.” Diary probes are “two-week take-home diary kits” to help teens pay attention to and explain how they are feeling.

“We provided diaries to families to use to log their experiences so that there was some generative input too. We found that, particularly, for things such as emotion logging, teens wanted expressive capabilities; they did not want to tell you how they were feeling based off a scale. Some wanted to take photos or draw pictures of how they were feeling, so this input ended up being really important,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox then introduced the mobile system COOP, which is an in-the-works project that would allow teen patients to describe how they are feeling through the use of colorful pictures that depict their emotions. According to Wilcox, COOP will help “associate illness experience with activity” and it is designed to allow patients to explain their observations without “burdening them entirely.”

Wilcox listed factors that she thought were important to work on during this phase of the project. These factors were user trust, consent and the issue of making a regular member of the “care team.”

“They are designed to preserve privacy, to put family and community in the center. As AI does more and more, the understudy of consent with AI is just as important … How do we ensure that an AI can be part of the care team? Patients have to be aware about the range of options they have,” Wilcox said.

