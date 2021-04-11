UC Workers Strike Against Outsourcing

Since 2017, workers and union members have withstood the elements to demand greater job security through actions which the UC administration referred to as “ineffective” and “theatrical.” University of California (UC) campuses such as UC Irvine have served as a battlefield for an army of its lowest paid workers to protest against the threat of alleged outsourcing of their jobs by the university.

This video documents their course of action leading up to their win, with multiple strikes shown. It encompasses their efforts to carry out an array of strikes and their emotional struggle against what they view as an existential threat. In January 2020, union leaders reached a tentative contract agreement for patient care and service workers such as groundskeeping and dining.

Maison Tran is a Campus News Staff Writer. He can be reached at maisont@uci.edu.