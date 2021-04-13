Orange County Fair and Event Center Opens COVID-19 Vaccine Supersite

The city of Costa Mesa opened a COVID-19 vaccine supersite at the Orange County Fairgrounds on March 31. The OC Fair and Event Center is the fourth Super Point-of-Dispensing (POD) in Orange County, following the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland and Soka University.

For its first week of operation, the site secured about 114,000 vaccine doses to be administered with the aid of California state representatives.

“Being able to add the OC Fairgrounds to this list is an honor for the County of Orange,” Orange County First District Supervisor Andrew Do said in a conference on the establishment of the new vaccine site. “This site adds to the capacity and infrastructure to allow us to deliver doses as quickly as possible once we receive them.”

The OC Fair and Event Center Super POD is currently administering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. In addition, to accommodate working individuals, the site extended its hours to receive scheduled appointments from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. as of April 8.

The Super POD is currently vaccinating around 2,000 people per day but plans to expand its distribution as vaccine supplies increase.

“If you follow the state website on the vaccine, as of two days ago, Orange County has put more than 1.5 million doses in arms,” Orange County Health Care Agency director and county health officer Dr. Clayton Chau said at the conference. “We now have close to 1.1 million Orange County residents with the vaccine and more than half million have completed their cycle.”

In Orange County, 598,838 people have been fully vaccinated according to the county’s vaccine dashboard as of the most recent update on April 4. In total, 1,752,078 vaccine doses have been administered, with 1,188,068 people having received at least one dose.

As vaccination opportunities increase, OC recently moved out of the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy into the orange tier, signaling a reduction in COVID-19 cases and testing positivity rates.

“This vaccination site here at the OC [fairgrounds] is going to be critical to helping us reduce the number of hospitalizations, reduce the number of positive cases and get us all back to living our best lives,” Orange County Second District Supervisor and former Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley said at the conference.



Liliana Huerta is a Staff Writer for the spring 2021 quarter. She can be reached at lshuerta@uci.edu.