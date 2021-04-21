Book Smart: Booking Study Spaces Online

As cases of COVID-19 decline and restrictions begin to be lifted, the UCI Student Center is offering students new spaces to study. In addition to the ongoing outdoor study tents at Langson Library and Humanities Gateway, students can now reserve seats at study spaces set up in the East Food Court and Terrace Lounge, which are both located in the Student Center, starting Mar. 29.

The East Food Court has been converted into a study space with 18 seats available for reservation and the Terrace Lounge offers an additional 12 individual seats. The hours of operation for both areas are the same: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. To ensure a clean and comfortable environment, the study spaces will be closed daily from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. for cleaning. In addition to cleaning hours, the spaces will also be closed during University holidays.

Photo from UCI Student Center / Directory

Each area is spaced out in accordance with COVID-19 social distancing and safety guidelines. These areas will have the following amenities: campus WiFi, power outlets, staff assistance and nearby bathrooms. Since the opening of these spaces, the East Food Court has received upgrades that equipped each seat with an electrical outlet and WiFi. In addition, cell phone coverage has been boosted to account for possible decreases in internet quality.

To book a study space, students can reserve a seat online through the Student Center website or with the UCI Now app available on Google Play and the App Store. To book online, the student must log in with their UCI email address and create a profile using their name — as it appears on their UCI ID — and phone number. After that, an option to book a seat becomes available. Clicking on this will lead to an interactive table that displays available seats on certain days. After selecting and confirming an available slot, the reservation is complete. All booking information will be tracked on the account’s dashboard.

Photo by Clara Chao / Staff

Seating is individual and reservations are on a first come, first served basis. Reservations can be made last minute, in the moment or up to seven days in advance. Each student is allowed up to three three-hour reservations at a time and one morning and one afternoon block a day. Upon arriving at a reservation, students are required to check in with an attendant before occupying the reserved seat and are expected to uphold social distancing and mask mandates.

Students are also expected to know and respect the Student Center Study Space Usage Guidelines, which detail the process of applying for, confirming and canceling reservations. By reserving a study room, students automatically agree to these guidelines along with the Student Center & Event Services Privacy Policy & Terms of Use. Additionally, the Student Center reserves the right to revoke booking privileges from students who do not comply with the stated policies.

Clara Chao is a Campus News intern for the Spring 2021 quarter. She can be reached at clarac4@uci.edu.