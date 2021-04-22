Thursday, April 22, 2021
Home News City News Traffic Stop in South Orange County Leads to Major Drug Bust

Traffic Stop in South Orange County Leads to Major Drug Bust

By: City News Writer
Photo Courtesy of OC Sheriff's Department/Website

Tens of thousands of illicit pills, as well as guns and cash, were confiscated by Lake Forest Police after a traffic stop in South Orange County that prompted investigators to search the suspect’s car on March 31. 

According to a statement from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs seized included 40,000 counterfeit Adderall pills that contained methamphetamine and 10,000 counterfeit Xanax pills that contained fentanyl. The illicit drugs were packed in several sandwich bags and were reportedly stamped as prescription medication.  

According to The Epoch Times, Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Carrie Braun said the situation was  “incredibly substantial” in regard to the quantity of illicit drugs that were uncovered.  

“We don’t see that amount of pills on a very regular basis, especially not ones that are stamped for what we would refer to as prescription medication — Adderall and Xanax, but containing fentanyl is what made this particular seizure very noteworthy,” Braun told The Epoch Times.

Following the roadside seizure, Orange County police obtained a warrant to search the suspect’s home in Irvine, which led to the discovery of more illegal substances. 

Two pounds of hallucinogenic psilocybin, 29 grams of cocaine and 800 THC vape cartridges, along with an additional 6,515 Adderall pills and 10,100 Xanax pills, were found in the suspect’s home. Two handguns, an assault rifle and approximately $124,000 in cash were also found on the property.  

The suspect was charged with five felony counts, including multiple counts of possession and transport of a controlled substance with intent to sell and one count of armed possession of a controlled substance. 

The suspect was booked into the Orange County Jail on March 31 and released on bond on April 7, according to court documents obtained by the New University. 

Henry Lopez is a City News intern for the spring 2021 quarter. He can be reached at henryel@uci.edu.

