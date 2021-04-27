Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Electronics Recycling in Santa Ana

By: City News Writer
Photo by John Cameron/Unsplash

An electronics recycling event was held at MainPlace Mall in Santa Ana on Saturday, April 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. Hosted by California Electronics and MainPlace Mall, the event took place in the mall’s outer parking lot along Main Street. 

The event aimed to encourage individuals to recycle their older or unused electronics, which helps prevent valuable raw materials from ending up in landfills. Some materials in electronics are toxic and, when disposed of improperly, can contaminate the surrounding environment.  Some recycled electronics are also donated to the local community. 

The first 100 vehicles who recycled an electronic device received a $15 gift card voucher — limited one gift card voucher per vehicle — that can be redeemed at select stores in the mall. 

There were some limitations to which types of electronics could be recycled. 

“Some items – including computers, servers, laptops, tablets, hard drives, monitors, televisions, all-in-one printers, copiers, scanners and mobile phones – require a recycling certificate,” the MainPlace Mall’s website said.

Recycling certificates were offered at the event for those who did not have one. A recycling certificate is a label created by the manufacturer of a device that describes the special handling and management processes required to recycle that device. 

Devices that did not require a recycling certificate included keyboards, computer mice, DVDs, VHS players, printers, fax machines, radios, alarm clocks, speakers, satellite dishes and other devices. These types of electronics could be safely dropped off at the event at no cost. 

The event did not take the following devices due to complications in recycling: appliances, paint, hazardous materials, adhesives, liquids, chemicals, furniture, batteries, light bulbs and fluorescent tubes.

Each device accepted at the event underwent a free, secure data destruction, courtesy of California Electronics. There is a typical charge of $7 to completely erase data on a hard drive.

California Electronics and MainPlace Mall recommended that each device should be wiped down before being accepted and encouraged those who participated in the event to adhere to COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. More information on the event can be found on the MainPlace Mall’s event webpage. 

Henry Lopez is a City News Intern for the spring 2021 quarter. He can be reached at henryel@uci.edu.

