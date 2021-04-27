Tuesday, April 27, 2021
UCI Holds Final ‘First Dose’ Employee Clinic

By: Campus News Writer
Photo from UCI Health / Website

UCI held their final “first dose” COVID-19 vaccination event for employees on April 9. Any employee who received their first dose at UCI — during a first dose event or otherwise — is also eligible to receive their second dose at UCI.

UCI education employees were granted eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination at UCI Health on Feb. 19

“The percentage of our community that is vaccinated will play a key role in determining our ability to transition to more in-person activities,” Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Hal Stern said in an email sent on April 19. “All students, faculty and staff are encouraged to get vaccinated through any available channel — whether with your health care provider, a community-based site, a pharmacy, etc.”

According to UCI Forward’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information page, “It is important to emphasize that demand for the vaccine far exceeds supply. Other counties and cities may have different vaccination schedules, so you may be able to receive the vaccine near your home sooner. Please don’t wait if you qualify elsewhere – we encourage 

eligible individuals to utilize any available channel to secure a vaccination as soon as possible.”

Second dose vaccinations for UCI employees on campus are being administered by invitation only at the Bren Events Center, with location subject to change; employees are asked to refer to their appointment confirmation. Those who received their first dose at UCI will be notified by email five days in advance of their second dose date so that they may schedule their next appointment. A second appointment may not be scheduled before receiving the second email invitation.

Students are asked to upload a Vaccination Record Card if they have received the COVID-19 vaccine. For students enrolled in the University of California Student Health Insurance Plan (UC SHIP), a referral from the Student Health Center’s Insurance Services Department is required to receive the vaccine at a physician’s office or clinic. A referral can be requested from shc-insurance@uci.edu or the phone number (949)-824-2388. If a student receives the vaccine at a pharmacy, no referral is required.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to everyone who lives or works within Orange County, ages 16 or older, based on supply. The OC Health Care Agency is scheduling vaccination appointments through the Othena.com web platform and application, though residents may also check with pharmacies, medical providers or vaccinefinder.org to find the availability of vaccines.

According to an update posted on April 15 by the OC Health Care Agency, identification will be asked for which verifies an individual’s name, date of birth, and mailing or workplace address when receiving vaccinations. If identification is not available, the OC Health Care Agency asks to “refer to [your] Supervisor for guidance.”

Emma Cho is a Campus News Intern for the Spring 2021 Quarter. She can be reached at emmasc1@uci.edu

