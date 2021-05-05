City of Irvine Provides Free COVID-19 Testing Sites

Five new free COVID-19 testing sites were opened as part of a program coordinated through a partnership between the Irvine City Council and 360 Clinic on April 13.

“Testing remains a priority for the City, and we hope these sites help residents stay healthy as they navigate these challenging times. We look forward to continuing to support our community while we fight the spread of this virus,” Irvine Mayor Farrah N. Khan said in a press release.

The new clinics will be located at the Irvine Civic Center, Trabuco Center and community centers in Las Lomas, Los Olivos and Quail Hill.

The Irvine Civic Center will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The Trabuco Center site will be held open from Mondays and Fridays from noon-6 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The Las Lomas Community Center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The Los Olivos Community Center will be working Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The Quail Hill Community Center will be open from Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“The city remains committed to the health and safety of all those who live, work and visit our community and testing is going to play a vital part of that effort,” Irvine Vice Mayor Tammy Kim said at the grand opening of the program.

Walk-ups will be accommodated depending on vaccine supplies availability, but pre-registration is highly recommended. Pre-registration can be done through the City of Irvine website and questions can be asked by calling 800-466-8888.

“For those with insurance, insurers will be billed with no out-of-pocket cost for those being testing. For those without insurance, federal funding will cover the cost of testing” the City of Irvine said in their press release.

Facility patients must carry one form of identification in order to obtain a COVID-19 test. The test results will be available two to three days after testing.

360 Clinic is partnered with the City of Anaheim, OC Health Care Agency and City of Costa Mesa. They have performed 375,778 COVID-19 tests, 59,512 of which were positive as of May 2.

The City of Irvine City Hall has reported on their Facebook page that the city has had 10,668 cases of COVID-19 and 86 deaths, adding to Orange County’s 253,914 cumulative positive cases and 4,965 deaths. There have been a total of 1,052,459 people who have been fully vaccinated in the county.

Liliana Huerta is a Staff Writer for the City News section. She can be reached at lshuerta@uci.edu.