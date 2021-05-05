Disneyland Vaccination Site Closes Due to Theme Park Reopening

The Disneyland vaccination site closed on Friday, April 30 in response to the reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks on the same day — over 13 months after the parks closed their doors on March 14, 2020.

“The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site — undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process,” OC Board of Supervisors Chairman and First District Supervisor Andrew Do stated in a Country of Orange press release on Jan. 11.

Disneyland Resort Public Relations Director Michael Ramirez announced on a March 17 Disney Parks Blog post that the theme parks planned to reopen on April 30.

“The #MagicIsHere! After a long absence, #Disneyland Resort once again has opened its gates and the first guests were thrilled to start making new memories: http://di.sn/6016H7Zen,” Disneyland Resort said in a tweet.

The Disneyland POD, or points of dispensing site, opened on Jan. 13 and was one of the largest vaccination sites in Orange County. As of Friday, April 30, the drive-thru site administered approximately 233,000 vaccines in more than three months.

The remaining patients’ appointments for vaccine administration at the site will be relocated to the Anaheim Convention Center.

According to the California Department of Public Health, Disneyland is allowed to operate at 25% maximum capacity with safety measures such as physical distancing, individual control measures and screenings, and mask requirements in place.

“As we prepare for this phased reopening, we’ve made updates based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies,” Disneyland said on their website. “While it may be different from the last time you visited, together we can find new ways to create magical moments — and memories to treasure.”

Disneyland is required to regulate any outbreaks and enforce any relevant testing requirements for employees and reporting requirements. The park must also provide proper ventilation and ensure disinfecting protocols.

Disneyland will operate with a reservation system where no groups larger than three households and only visitors of three years or older will be allowed to enter. Only California residents are allowed to visit the park and proof of residency may be required. Furthermore, Disneyland had announced their annual pass program was being canceled in efforts to sustain crowd control on Jan. 13.

“On behalf of the HCA and the County of Orange, our sincerest thanks to the Disneyland Resort for being the first organization to offer their time, talents and property to launch and sustain our first super POD,” Health Care Agency Director and County Health Officer Dr. Clayton Chau told the Los Angeles Times.

Liliana Huerta is a Staff Writer for the City News section. She can be reached at lshuerta@uci.edu.