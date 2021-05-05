Women’s Water Polo Defeats UCSD in Semifinals, Advancing Them Into the Big West Championship

The No. 3 UCI Women’s Water Polo (12-7, 2-2) team conquered the No. 2 UCSD Tritons (9-8, 3-2), 12-11, in part of the Big West Tournament semifinals at Canyonview Aquatics Center in La Jolla, Calif. on May 1.

The first quarter started off with UCI’s sophomore center Piper Smith scoring to put the ‘Eaters on the board, 1-0. This marked Smith’s 25th goal of the season. Yet the Tritons’ senior center Ciara Franke battled back with and tied the game at 5:35. The score was tied up once more after a few plays at 3-3 when UCSD freshman utility Annika Arroyo scored a point.

With only 56 seconds remaining in the quarter, the Tritons scored yet again as sophomore 2MD Karis Couch gave them the one point advantage, 4-3, going into the second quarter. The first quarter finished with three completed shots out of 10 attempts for Irvine while San Diego were four for 10.

The second quarter turned into a comeback for the ‘Eaters who racked up a total of six goals compared to the one goal made by the Tritons. It was senior attacker Calysa Toledo’s offensive initiative that put Irvine up at 6-4 with back-to-back scoring.

The Triton’s own senior attacker Tera Richardson secured a point three minutes remaining in the quarter, but Irvine suddenly went on a three-point scoring run. UCI’s senior utility Kayleigh Schultz struck first followed by senior attacker Megan Falcon and junior attacker Jessica Lynch. At the end of the second quarter, the Anteaters led with a score of 9-5.

The third quarter started with a scoring drought for both teams lasting over five minutes. Finally at 6:29, Falcon again secured a goal for the ‘Eaters after a strategic offensive maneuver that dissuaded the Tritons into leaving the attacker unguarded by the goal.

Consequently, UCSD ramped up their energy on offense and scored back-to-back goals, cutting UCI’s lead to 10-7. The Anteaters called a timeout with less than five minutes left in the period, resulting in a reinvigorated energy. Junior utility Toni Shackelford earned her first point of the match with a corner shot into the San Diego goal.

Both teams exchanged points at the end of the quarter despite many ball turnovers and steals. Junior center Sarah Nichols scored UCI’s last point after her shot floated into the net. It was soon followed by San Diego’s Richardson to make the score 12-8 going into the final quarter of the night.

The final quarter was rough for the ‘Eaters who were in a scoring drought throughout the 12-minute period. Still, their four point lead was enough cushion to hold the Tritons down from their comeback attempt.

With less than two minutes remaining, Irvine amped up their defense and kept the score stagnant at 12-11, denying the Tritons to score their fourth goal of the quarter. As the final whistle blew, Irvine took the victory after an exhausting end.

Irvine’s stand-out players of the night included Toledo who finished with a team-best record of three goals in one match. Teammates Lynch and Falcon followed close behind with two goals apiece. Senior goalkeeper Morgan Jones stayed in play all match racking up a total of nine saves.

On the Triton side, Franke led her team in scoring with a total of four goals. In the cage, senior goalkeeper Bennett Bugelli matched Jones with nine saves. Despite their loss, San Diego out-shot Irvine 29-25.

The Anteaters faced off against the University of Hawaii in the Big West Championship match for the third consecutive year on Sunday, May 2 at the Canyonview Aquatics Center. University of Hawaii won the championship, 9-8.

