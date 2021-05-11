UCI Announces Graduate Stage Moments

UC Irvine announced the availability of Graduate Stage Moments for the graduates of the Classes of 2021 and 2020 on April 26. The event will run through June 13-17 from 8 a.m.-7 p.m., and will include an in-person procession and individual commemoration where graduates will be able to have their names read aloud, walk across the Commencement stage in the Bren Events Center and have their photographs taken.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to offer a traditional Commencement ceremony due to the health and safety concerns still presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the associated State and County restrictions,” UCI Commencement said. “However, graduates will be able to participate in a Graduate Stage Moment, to be paired with a virtual ceremony and receptions.”

Registration for Graduate Stage Moments open today. Graduates of the Class of 2021 or Class of 2020 are able to reserve one spot within any open 15-minute timeslot. Reservations will not be set by a specific degree or school for UCI’s baccalaureate and master’s degrees. Graduates will receive an email from UCI Commencement with a registration link sent via Qualtrics.

No walk-ins will be permitted and graduates must pre-register for a reservation to be able to attend. Only graduates eligible for graduation within the Classes of 2021 and 2020 with valid registration will be able to participate. Appropriate regalia is required, and specific instructions can be found in the Cap and Gown FAQs. Graduates are allowed a maximum of two guests to accompany them for their Graduate Stage Moment, and masks are required for all on-campus ceremonies.

Paul Merage School of Business Graduates are instructed to refer to their school’s commencement instructions for the Graduate School Moments, as the Merage School Stage Moment is reserved for June 13 from 1-3:30 p.m. Students from the School of Law and School of Medicine will also receive specific information about their Graduate Stage Moments from their respective schools.

Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.), Doctor of Nursing Practice (D.N.P.) and Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) candidates eligible for the Grad Hooding Ceremony may register for Grad Hooding Stage Moments, to be held on June 13 from 4-7 p.m. Graduates will be required to identify their hooder during registration and will be assigned a 15-minute reservation. Both graduates and hooders will be required to wear their masks while on stage for the hooding.

All graduates are invited to join the Virtual Campuswide Commencement on June 12, which will include speeches and conferring of degrees. Registration is now closed; however, the ceremony will be streamed online for public viewing, so graduates will be able to share the event with friends and family.

Immediately following the Virtual Campuswide Commencement, each school and college will host individual virtual receptions, offering personalized recognition to graduates with remote sharing of the event for guests.

“More detailed planning is still underway, and we will share more information directly with our graduates as they are confirmed,” the UCI Commencement Ceremonies website said.

Answers to frequently asked questions concerning UCI Commencement Ceremonies can be found on the UCI Commencement FAQ page, and further questions can be directed to commencement@uci.edu or via phone at (949)-824-4804.

Emma Cho is a Campus News Intern for the Spring 2021 Quarter. She can be reached at emmasc1@uci.edu.