Thursday, May 13, 2021
OC Democrats Request an Independent Investigation Into Sexual Harassment Claims at the Orange County District Attorney’s Office

By: City News Writer
Photo courtesy of OC DA Todd Spitzer/Facebook.com
An independent investigation is being launched in response to sexual harassment allegations against the OCDA’s office.

Sexual harassment reports by DA office staff were filed by four female prosecutors and a 16-year-old intern. The victims also claimed that OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer fought against a victim and has been displaying abusive behavior for several years.

Former Senior Assistant District Attorney Gary Logalbo, who resigned in December in response to harassment allegations, was cited as the main harasser of the four prosecutors as well as the 16-year-old intern. Logalbo, is an alleged friend of Spitzer’s who was hired by the DA’s office despite failing a background check.

OC Democratic Party chairwoman Ada Briceño urged the Orange County Office of Independent Review to start an investigation. 

“An independent prosecution review is needed to build the trust we all desperately need, including victims of sexual assault and harassment in Orange County,” Briceño said.

Kimberly Edds, a spokeswoman for Spitzer, said that her office found the allegations to be incredibly disturbing

“No one should have to suffer in silence and these women will be protected,” Edds said.”As soon as allegations of misconduct and inappropriate behavior came to our attention, we handled them immediately and lawfully. This fact is indisputable.”

Retired Orange County prosecutor Matt Murphy, who is representing the victims, claimed that the statement made by the DA’s office was “brimming with prepared quotes, absurd denials, and demonstrably false timelines, highly sensitive information … This was an obvious attempt by the District Attorney to control the public narrative of this case.”

The DA’s office continues to deny that their office committed any wrongdoing in the handling of the allegations.

“The employee accused of harassment was immediately put on leave after an initial investigation by OCDA. The employee chose to resign from the office during the ongoing investigation,” Spitzer’s office said when referring to a February statement


Autumn Martin is a City News Intern for the spring 2021 quarter. She can be reached at autumnjm@uci.edu.

