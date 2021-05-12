UCI Receives $5 Million Gift for the Integrative Cardiology Research Program

A gift of $5 million from Linda and Mike Mussallem to the University of California, Irvine will fund the creation of an integrative cardiology research program, including a UCI Medical Center doctor’s fellowship, cardiology patient registry and a research assessment platform. In addition to general training and inpatient exposure, the new integrative cardiology program will teach integrative and preventive approaches to cardiology, such as nutrition and mindfulness. Furthermore, the gift will support the initiative for an integrative health coaching certification program to further educate professionals in whole-person care.

“UCI is committed to whole-person care that focuses on prevention and personalized treatment plans that include evidence-based integrative approaches,” vice chancellor of health affairs Dr. Steven Goldstein said. “This generous gift from the Mussallems will help us to discover new methods of treating cardiac patients, provide those techniques to patients to prevent and treat heart disease, and pass them on to the next generation of physicians.”

Linda Mussallem serves on the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute’s board of advisors as an integrative health advocate and honorary co-chair and Mike Mussallem is CEO and chairman of Irvine-based Edwards Lifesciences, a member of the Susan & Henry Samueli College of Health Sciences board as well as a trustee of the UCI Foundation.

“We recognize the importance of whole-person health for patients who are undergoing cardiovascular treatment journeys and, more importantly, the need for a science-based approach to this aspect of their care,” Linda and Mike Mussallem said in a press release. “We are proud to support the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute as their team pursues patient education, innovative studies and data collection for whole-person health.”

Inquiries for the Susan Samueli Integrative Health Institute can be directed to ssihi@hs.uci.edu.

Emma Cho is a spring 2021 Campus News Intern. She can be reached at emmasc1@uci.edu.