‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Concert Expected to Return to Southern California

After a three-year hiatus, a live film-to-concert experience of Disney’s classic Tim Burton movie “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is slated to take place at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.

Danny Elfman, producer, composer and voice actor for the original film, will reprise his role as main character Jack Skellington in his adventures in the worlds of Halloween and Christmas.

“It’s a year late and not where I thought we would be; that’s not important because we’ll all be there! Me (Jack) and our wild Nightmare team,” Elfman said via Twitter. “Let’s make up for lost time and celebrate together.”

In addition to the main show, the family-friendly event will include a costume contest, trick-or-treating and guest stars, according to Banc of California Stadium’s Twitter.

A previous showing of the experience in 2018 at the Hollywood Bowl incorporated “live scenery projections, live orchestra, spectacular guest artists, and an all-star cast,” according to the venue’s website.

While a concert was originally planned to take place in 2020, the event was ultimately canceled due to public health risks caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was so sorry to have missed last Halloween. (We all know why),” Elfman said in a statement. “BUT — I’m not skipping this year. Jack wants to get back on stage. I can’t wait to see you all.”

The event will be the first film-music event to be held at the Banc of California Stadium. According to the venue’s event calendar, it plans to resume in-person concerts as early as Aug. 19.

While the Los Angeles Department of Public Health currently mandates a maximum 67% capacity for outdoor seated live events and performances due to the risk of COVID-19, public health metrics are expected to improve, with California planning to fully reopen its economy as early as June 15.

Tickets for the concert were released on May 14 and are available for purchase via Ticketmaster.

