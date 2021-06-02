Wednesday, June 2, 2021
UCOP Expresses Gratitude for Gov. Newsom's May Revision Budget

UCOP Expresses Gratitude for Gov. Newsom’s May Revision Budget

By: Campus News Writer
Photo from California Budget / Website
Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed revisions to the 2021-22 Governor’s Budget on May 14. On the same day, UC Office of the President (UCOP) Board of Regents Chair John A. Pérez and UC President Michael V. Drake released a statement in response to Newsom’s May Revision.

In comparison to past budgets, the 2021-22 projected budget deficit rose by about $20 billion from last year, currently standing at an estimated $75.7 billion surplus. The May Revision was designed to support the $100 billion California Comeback Plan, which will help speed up the state’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and, as stated in the Comeback Plan, “address long-standing challenges by taking on threats to our state’s future and ensuring every California family — regardless of their race or zip code — can thrive.” 

The proposed revisions will provide $48.7 billion in funding for California higher education institutions in 2021-22. According to the May Revision, these funds will go towards investments including “grants to advance training and education for workers impacted by the COVID-19 Pandemic; promoting learning-aligned, long-term career development opportunities … [and] expanding the availability of affordable student housing.” 

“The May Revision proposes significant one-time and ongoing investments that reflect

the Administration’s continued commitment to affordability, access, and efficiency in

higher education,” according to the May Revision’s summary.

With more than $807 million going toward the UC system, “[t]he University of California is deeply grateful to Gov. Newsom for proposing the largest state investment in UC’s history,” UCOP said in a statement.

For the UCs, this allotment recognizes the importance of the university system for the future of the economy. The funds will go towards critical upgrades of amenities across the UC campuses as well as the development of more energy-efficient projects on the campuses. These investments “will improve student learning and maintain UC’s role as a leading system of higher education worldwide,” UCOP said.

Clara Chao is a Campus News Intern for the spring 2021 quarter. She can be reached at clarac4@uci.edu.

