California Passes Bill to Simplify Transfer Process for College Students

Assembly Bill No. 928, the Student Transfer Achievement Reform Act of 2021, was approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 6.

The bill aims to simplify the process for college students in California to transfer from community colleges to California State Universities (CSUs) and Universities of California (UCs).

AB 928 established the Associate Degree for Transfer Intersegmental Implementation Committee, which will consolidate the CSU and UC systems’ general education transfer pathways into one path. As dictated by the bill, this path must be constructed by Dec. 31, 2023.

The committee will be made of representatives from the Office of the Chancellor of the California Community Colleges (CCC), the Student Senate for the CCC, the Academic Senate for the CCC, the Office of the Chancellor of the CSU, the Academic Senate of the CSU, the Association of Independent California Colleges and Universities, the State Department of Education, the California State Student Association, the UC Student Association and the UC Office of the President.

Representatives are to be designated on or before March 1, 2022.

According to a September 2020 report from the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC), only 19% of all students with stated transfer goals actually transfer within four years of starting community college. Only 28% transfer within six years.

“Transfer students are more often Black and Latinx as well as first generation, highlighting transfer as an important way to close equity gaps,” AB 928 stated.

According to the 2019 State of Higher Education for Black Californians report by the Campaign for College Opportunity, 3% of Black students transfer out of CCCs within two years and 35% transfer out within six years. 63% of Black students attending community college do not earn a degree or certificate at all.

According to the 2018 State of Higher Education for Latinx in California report by the Campaign for College Opportunity, 2% of Latinx students transfer out of CCCs within two years and 31% transfer out in six.

“There is a clear need to further streamline and make the transfer process easier for students to navigate, especially during these challenging and unprecedented times,” AB 928 stated.

