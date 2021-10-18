Disneyland Makes a Spooky Return With New Halloween Festivities

Disneyland’s Halloween festivities are underway after last year’s COVID-19 pandemic-related hiatus. The park has a host of promotions planned for this spooky season, including events, merchandise and seasonal dining options.

Events

This year marks a return to the park’s classic Halloween event, “Oogie Boogie Bash.” Centered around the “The Nightmare Before Christmas” character of the same name, the event features several villain-oriented activities including “Villain’s Grove,” an area where guests can walk through areas themed after Disney antagonists such as Scar and Maleficent. This event also includes “Treat Trails,” a Mars, Incorporated-sponsored event where infamous Disney villains hand out candy to guests.

Also returning is the iconic “Frightfully Fun Parade,” featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse leading a group of characters from various Disney properties that include “Alice in Wonderland” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.” By reservation, the “Sonoma Terrace Oogie Boogie Dessert Party” features parade viewing and a selection of desserts for $84.

A themed fireworks show will return to the park as part of the “Halloween Screams” show, a nighttime event featuring music and a Disney villain-oriented plot that involves the characters at a Halloween party. The event also features a stage show featuring Mickey Mouse and his friends, known as “Mickey’s Trick or Treat Halloween Party.” The show involves the group helping a mad scientist craft a potion. Chaos soon ensues, and the group must run away from various spooky creatures such as ghosts and bats.

Food

There are many new Halloween dining choices being introduced this year. Highlights include a spicy chicken sandwich at the parks’ new Carnation Cafe, which features sriracha, coleslaw, spicy sauce and pepper jack; pumpkin spice monkey bread that comes topped with vanilla ice cream at the River Bell Terrace; and the Haunted Mansion holiday wreath cookie, a sugar cookie with strawberry topping, white chocolate and green-colored cereal at the French Market.

In addition, there are several returning famous Halloween-themed Disneyland treats. These include the Halloween Grey Stuff, a variation of the park’s popular whipped chocolate dessert. This version comes with Halloween-themed sprinkles and a tombstone cookie. Adding to the list of delicious foods are the ghost pepper nachos, which feature green chips, ghost pepper cheese sauce and steak toppings, along with refried black beans, tomatoes and salsa.

Photos provided by Disneyland @disneyland/Instagram

Some new drinks are also available at the park. The Blood Orange Slush, an orange drink with a raspberry sauce, is now served at the Galactic Grill. The “Trick or Treat,” an alcoholic beverage that includes bourbon, pumpkin spice syrup, soda water and lemon juice is available for guests over the age of 21 at Uva Bar and Cafe.

There are also multiple adapted conventional treats that incorporate Halloween elements. These include a Jack Skellington cake pop, an Oogie Boogie macaron and several variations on a “crispy,” a Crunch-like chocolate bar, molded into shapes such as a witch Minnie Mouse and a spider web.

Ride Retools

There are many rides that Disney typically retools for this time of year. The beloved “Haunted Mansion Holiday,” a revised version of the “Haunted Mansion” ride that adds elements themed after the cult Disney film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Photos provided by Disneyland @disneyland/Instagram

In the Avengers Campus, the latest addition to Disney’s California Adventure, there is a revision of “Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout.” The retool, called “Guardians of the Galaxy: Monsters After Dark,” features a different plotline involving the character Groot getting kidnapped. The other members must rescue him while the riders distract all the monsters that have escaped.

Several rides in Cars Land are also being altered with a Halloween theme. “Mater’s Graveyard Jam-Boo-Ree,” a retool of “Maters’ Junkyard Jamboree” features a graveyard theme and Halloween-appropriate country songs. “Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-o-Ween,” an altered version of “Luigi’s Rockin’ Roadsters,” now features horror-themed Italian music.

Character Meetups

On Halloween, several costumed Disney characters will be walking around the park dressed in Halloween attire. In addition, Jack Skellingion and Sally from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” will also make appearances. In Disney’s California Adventure, Cars Land’s “Radiator Springs” has been renamed to “Radiator Screams.” The characters from “Cars,” such as Lightning McQueen and Mater, dress up in costumes and roam the area.

Photo provided by Eddie Nguyen @thestorytellingphotographer/Instagram

Merchandise

Disney also sells exclusive merchandise created specifically for the Halloween season. These include various items based on their Halloween properties, such as clothes and plushies based on the movie “Hocus Pocus,” headbands and bags based on “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and various hats, costumes and jewelry themed after Disney villains.

Items based on more traditional Disney properties have also been given a Halloween makeover. Among these retooled pieces of merchandise is a black purse with a background adorned with orange Mickey and Minnie Mouse images and a set of Halloween-themed Mickey and Minnie plushies. These items are available both on the park’s official merchandise website and at the park.

Bailey Kanthatham is an Entertainment Contributing Writer for the fall 2021 quarter. He can be reached at bkanthat@uci.edu.