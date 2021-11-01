Dominant 6-1 Victory by UC Irvine Women’s Soccer Over CSU Northridge

The UCI Anteaters (11-5, 6-2) defeated the CSUN Matadors (3-15. 2-6) at Matador Soccer Field by a score of 6-1 on Sunday, Oct. 24.

UCI wasted no time in the first two minutes of the game as redshirt freshman forward Alyssa Moore took the ball at midfield and passed it ahead to junior midfielder Scarlett Camberos. Camberos beat the defenders up the middle, bringing CSUN junior goalkeeper Amanda Delgado off her line, leading to an easy goal on the right side of the net for Camberos and putting the Anteaters up 1-0. Eight minutes into the game, the CSUN offense finally started to get going when redshirt sophomore forward Alyssa Aguilar took a shot that went wide left.

CSUN continued their attack in the 14th minute as junior midfielder Sophie Yanez widely missed a shot high off the goalie box of UCI redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Glo Hinojosa as it hit the crossbar.

The persistence of the CSUN attack paid off in the 16th minute when sophomore midfielder/forward Cindy Arteaga took a corner kick for CSUN. Her corner connected with the head of freshman midfielder Ashly Torres who passed it to Aguilar. Aguilar passed it towards graduate midfielder/forward Ashley Cruz who finished the ball at the far left post into the back of the net, making the score 1-1.

Following the CSUN goal, UCI amped up their attack. Moore continued to be a threat as she took a hard low center shot that was blocked by Delgado. A few minutes later, Moore’s shot headed towards the right side of the goal, barely missing the net.

31 minutes into the first half, UCI redshirt sophomore midfielder/forward Destinee Manzo took a shot wide to the left side of Delgado’s goalie box. Camberos continued the pressure with a shot that went just over the crossbar right before the end of the first half.

The game remained a 1-0 tie going into the second half. When the second half started, UCI wasted no time earning an early corner kick.

Sophomore midfielder Chloe Ragon’s corner kick connected with a CSUN defender who headered it towards Manzo. Manzo fired a shot into the back of the net for a 2-1 UCI lead.

53 minutes into the game, UCI continued to add to the scoreboard. Ragon and freshman forward Sophie Gillies showed great playmaking ability and chemistry as they led an attack that found freshman forward/midfielder Suus De Bakker scoring with a low right shot to make the score 3-1 early in the second half.

As the UCI offense continued to attack, Hinojosa held her own in the back end of the field and had two incredible saves from the CSUN offense. The UCI offense continued to push forward as Ragon added another assist, passing the ball to Manzo who fired a shot in the back of the net from the same spot as her first goal of the game. Manzo’s second goal awarded her a brace and made it a 4-1 UCI lead.

The next goal came through a corner kick, this time sent in by freshman forward Desiree Mendoza. Mendoza’s corner connected with Moore, whose shot attempt was blocked and rejected back to her. This time Moore was able to capitalize, scoring the ball from 12 yards out and putting UCI up 5-1.

Moore scored her second goal of the game when junior midfielder Amber Huff made a long pass to Moore. Moore’s shot deflected into the goal just inside the right post to give UCI an astonishing 6-1 lead.

Moore had a very impressive game with four shots, three of them on target, two goals and one assist. Manzo also contributed two goals to the win and had three shots, two on target.

The game ended with a 6-1 UCI victory. The win puts UCI on a two-game winning streak with victories over CSU Northridge and CSU Bakersfield (1-14-2, 0-7-1).

UCI looks to add to that winning streak when they host UC Santa Barbara (7-7-3, 5-2-1) at Anteater Stadium in Irvine Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m.

Marcos Gonzalez is a 2021-2022 Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at marcosg9@uci.edu.