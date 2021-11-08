‘Dune’ Sets The Stage For Another Iconic Sci-Fi Series

Director Denis Villeneuve’s interpretation of “Dune,” by Frank Herbert, premiered Oct. 22 in theaters and Oct. 21 on HBO Max.

Satisfying movie adaptations of beloved books are almost impossible to find. More often than not, moviegoers who have never read the books are largely impressed by the movie while dedicated fans are left wanting more. “Dune: Part One,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, had the opposite reactions. People more familiar with Herbert’s novels understand that this truly is just the start of one of the best science fiction stories of all time. Those who are unfamiliar will just have to wait and see.

Villeneuve is a self-proclaimed fan of Herbert’s original novel “Dune,” and clearly wanted the movie adaptation to be done well. The book had often been called “unfilmable” because of its complex plotlines and nuanced characters. Previous attempts such as the 1984 movie and 2000 series required either over-simplifying the story or going too far into exposition. So, in a stroke of brilliance, Villeneuve found the simple solution of dividing the first book in half. This film is “Dune: Part One.” It ends in a rational place, yet leaves room for so much more. Since “Part Two” has fortunately already been greenlit, there is room for the franchise to deliver on its potential.

With an ensemble cast as monumental as this one, it can be difficult to know where to look on-screen. Still, the entire movie ensures that the film’s protagonist, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), does not get lost in the dust. Chalamet’s portrayal of the young duke with destiny on his shoulders incites powerful emotion. He is able to explore the differences between impending, uncontrollable fate and the pull of free will with his subtle facial gestures and haunting eyes. His relationships with the rest of the cast and characters feel real and have an easy chemistry. This is especially true with Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa).

Photo provided by DUNE @dunemovie/Twitter

The antagonist, Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård), lurks mysteriously in this first installment and leaves fans hoping he will come further out from the shadows in the next one. His interaction with Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) is intense and tantalizing, an ambiance set by both stellar performers. The latter especially inspires assurance and hope from the audience, with warm expressions and a dominating presence. Both have a sense of tragedy about them that has the capacity to be explored further.

“Dune” is inherently a story about imperialism and oppression. The first voice that is heard does not come from one of the characters in power, but rather one of the exploited Fremen people, Chani (Zendaya). While Chani’s role is still subdued in this first part, there is an alluring quality around her that commands the audience to pay attention. She is part of the Fremen, the group of people in the film who are fighting for their land to become a better one, independent from dukes and barons who would take further advantage of it.

The overall tone of the film is quite imposing. From the gorgeous costuming to the bold shots and special effects, “Dune” transports audience members to other worlds. Paul and his family travel from one planet to the next, and there is enough color and detail on the screen to make viewers forget that they spend most of the movie in a complete desert. But the most dramatic use of special effects are reserved for the legendary monsters of this desert planet, the sandworms. The first worm takes up as much space as possible and the shot is held on it for quite a while. Paul and Jessica look minuscule next to the worm, and its wide, gaping mouth could swallow them whole with the slightest effort. Suffice to say, Herbert would be proud.

Photo provided by DUNE @dunemovie/Twitter

Each planet is a beautiful metaphor for how different cultures seem to be light-years apart. Upon arrival, the Atreides family must dress and behave differently than they normally would, and anyone watching can recognize the feeling from when they travel to another country or even to someone else’s house. The story is familiar and new all at once, and film lovers are certain to appreciate the film’s surprises and themes.

Someone with knowledge of what happens next in the story will appreciate the foreshadowing and symbolism that Villeneuve scatters throughout the film. He hardly changes a detail from the original story, yet it does feel new, watchable — “filmable” even. The film lends itself well to multiple viewings, and this will probably become even more true once the rest of the story premieres.

“Dune: Part One,” is streaming on HBO Max through Nov. 21 and is nothing short of magnificent. It belongs on the silver screen and promises more action and charismatic characters in the future. And definitely more sandworms.

