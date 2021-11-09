UCI’s Brand-New Commuter Lounge Opens

UCI’s Commuter Lounge opened Oct. 27, acting as a “home away from home” for commuter students. The lounge, located near the main entrance to the Student Center, is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Commuter Lounge contains a refrigerator, microwave, toaster oven, seating and lockers, as well as Wi-Fi for students looking for a place to do homework. It is the first resource of its kind for UCI’s commuter students.

Amy Schulz, director of UCI Student Center & Event Services, described the planning that went into the opening of the lounge.

“We knew there was a demand for this type of space,” Schulz said in an email to the New University. “The Student Center and Student Center Board were approached by ASUCI and asked if we would be able to provide a space in the Student Center for a commuter lounge. The Board voted to approve the project. We met with the Commuter Student Support Commission and toured this location with them, and all agreed it would be an ideal space.”

Schulz reflected on the impact she hopes the lounge will have on commuter students.

“We hope it will have a positive impact and provide students with a comfortable place to interact, relax and recharge between classes, study, eat, and rest before their commute,” Schulz said. “We had a great grand opening … the space has been consistently used since the opening. We hope this space, along with the other lounges and study areas in the Student Center, will meet these needs.”

First year English major Elaine Vinh shared her thoughts on the Commuter Lounge.

Photo by Josh Cain / Staff

“I liked the layout and how there was a refrigerator and microwave because I saw a lot of people using [the appliances],” Vinh said. “But, I think they could do better. Being a commuter is hard sometimes, so I thought it could have more stuff in it.”

Vinh elaborated on some ideas she has to improve the commuter experience.

“They could have more spaces like the lounge for us,” Vinh said. “We have the lounge; what else do we have? Maybe [UCI could host] a couple more activities for commuters. There was a Halloween [event] that happened. Or [UCI could] add music or something and make [the Commuter Lounge] a little less like a hospital or library. It is supposed to be a ‘lounge.’”

Students are encouraged to visit the Commuter Lounge, located in the Student Center, or visit the website for more information.

Chrissy Park is a Campus News Contributing Writer for the fall 2021 quarter. She can be reached at chrip10@uci.edu.