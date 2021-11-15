‘The Messiah Triangle’ – Michael Moshe Dahan

New University presents Michael Moshe Dahan, director of “The Messiah Triangle.” Dahan explores the three critical religions: Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Join us as Dahan explains the background of his film and how he ties the three major religions, which have resulted in some of world history’s significant and most brutal conflicts in both religion and nationalist wars.
