Sunday, November 21, 2021
Search
HomeSportsOrange County SCOCSC to Take On San Antonio FC in Western Conference Finals on...

OCSC to Take On San Antonio FC in Western Conference Finals on Saturday, November 20

By: James Huston
Photo provided by Orange County Soccer Club
- advertisement -

After defeating the Oakland Roots on Nov. 13, Orange County Soccer Club (15-7-10) will host San Antonio FC (14-10-8) in the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs Western Conference Final at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine, CA on Saturday, November 20 at 7 p.m. 

San Antonio, the second-place team from the Mountain Division, will come into the game after defeating San Diego Loyal SC 2-0 on Nov. 5 and the Rio Grande Valley FC 3-1 on Nov. 13. This will be San Antonio’s first trip to the Conference Final in the club’s six-year history.

The meeting between OCSC and San Antonio will be their first since July 20, 2019, when they played to a 0-0 draw at Championship Soccer Stadium. OCSC has an all-time record, 3-2-3, against their Texan foes. They last won against San Antonio in the 2018 USL Championship regular season, when current OCSC midfielder Thomas Enevoldsen scored a goal to secure the 3-0 victory on July 14, 2018.

This upcoming game will also be OCSC’s first appearance in the Conference Finals since 2018, when current head coach Richard Chaplow captained the team to a 2-1 loss against Phoenix Rising FC and current Chelsea legend Didier Drogba. 

OCSC is currently on a seven-game win streak and has only conceded one goal in that span of time. They look to continue their streak on Saturday. 

The game’s winner will take on the winner of the Eastern Conference Final matchup between the Tampa Bay Rowdies and Louisville City FC for the USL Championship game on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 p.m. EST.

OCSC will be holding a playoff tailgate party starting at 5 p.m. featuring $2 beers, live music, a kids’ carnival and more. Tickets for the game can be found online at orangecountysoccer.com/playoffs. The game will also be available for streaming on ESPN+.

James Huston is a Sports Staff Writer for the fall 2021 quarter. He can be reached at hustonj@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

Petition to Recall ASUCI President Michelle Wei Filed, Passes Minimum Amount of Student Signatures

Emma Cho -
Editor’s note: This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as the New University receives additional information and quotes. Update 11/19/21: The...

OCSC Defeats Oakland Roots SC in Penalty Kicks

James Huston -
Orange County Soccer Club (15-7-10) defeated Oakland Roots SC (11-8-13) in the second round of the 2021 USL Championship Playoffs, which was presented by...

UC Irvine Women’s Soccer Upset No. 2 UCLA to Advance in the NCAA Tournament, 1-0

Sports Writer -
The UC Irvine Women’s Soccer team (16-5-0, 8-2-0) defeated the UCLA Bruins (16-1-3, 8-0-3), 1-0, at Anteater Stadium on Friday, Nov. 12. This staggering...

READ NEXT

 

Subscribe
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH