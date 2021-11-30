UCI’s Día de los Difuntos

An event to celebrate Día de los Difuntos was put on by UCI’s Latinx Resource Center for UCI students and staff on Nov. 5. Find out what this celebration means to those who celebrate and why it’s so important to hold events like this at UCI.
