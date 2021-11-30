Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Search
HomeNewsCampus NewsUCI’s Día de los Difuntos

UCI’s Día de los Difuntos

By: New U Video
- advertisement -

An event to celebrate Día de los Difuntos was put on by UCI’s Latinx Resource Center for UCI students and staff on Nov. 5. Find out what this celebration means to those who celebrate and why it’s so important to hold events like this at UCI.

Latest Articles

UCI Latinx Resource Center Celebrates Día de los Difuntos

Campus News Writer -
The UCI Latinx Resource Center (LRC) hosted Celebrando Nuestros Difuntos at the Student Center Terrace during the first week of November.  The event’s purpose was...

Anaheim High School Students Vote to Keep “Colonist” Mascot

City News Writer -
Nearly 2,400 students at Anaheim High School voted on whether or not the school would maintain its mascot’s name, the “Colonist,” and its likeness...

UCI’s Plastic Surgery Resident Students Share Their Experiences on Their Road to Becoming a Plastic Surgeon

STEM Writer -
UCI’s School of Medicine (SOM) has a renowned, highly-rated Department of Plastic Surgery that places an emphasis on novel methods of replacing damaged tissue....

READ NEXT

 

Subscribe
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH