Thursday, January 20, 2022
Search
HomeSportsVolleyballUCI Men’s Volleyball Team Sweeps the Lindenwood Lions, 3-0

UCI Men’s Volleyball Team Sweeps the Lindenwood Lions, 3-0

By: Harleen Thandi
Photo provided by UCI Athletics
- advertisement -

The UCI Men’s Volleyball team (1-0) crushed Lindenwood University (0-3) 3-0 in their first face-off against the Lions at the Burnham Pavilion & Ford Center on Friday, Jan. 7. 

Lindenwood started off the first set strong with a service ace from sophomore setter Connor Sheehan. UCI was quick to answer back with a kill from Big West All-Freshman sophomore middle blocker Connor Campbell. The Anteaters then took the lead 3-1 on attack errors from the Lions.

Strong defense was displayed from both sides of the court as they remained neck-and-neck. A kill from freshman outside hitter Hilir Henno and several errors guided the ‘Eaters in pulling ahead 7-5. 

Lindenwood quickly tied it up and took the lead by capitalizing on Irvine’s mistakes. In addition to Lindenwood’s junior outside hitter A.J. Lewis’ kill, Lindenwood took the lead, 20-17. However, the Anteaters refused to give up and presented a solid comeback, taking the first set 27-25.

The second set kicked off with another service ace, this time from Irvine’s Henno, which was swiftly returned by a kill from Lewis. The two teams started off close together in scoring again, until UCI found their footing and took control of the set with a kill from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Doug Dahm, making the score 5-4.

The ‘Eaters were methodical, not causing many mistakes while letting Lindenwood stumble through their errors. It proved too late for the Lions to catch up leading to UCI’s victory 25-20. 

The third and final set opened with an attack error by Lindenwood’s junior middle blocker Hunter Bailey, allowing UCI to take the lead 1-0. Serving proved to be beneficial for Irvine, helping them obtain a 5-1 lead.

Continuous kills from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Cole Gillis, Henno and Campbell increased the score gap to 13-9. The ‘Eaters kept their momentum for the rest of the set. UCI officially completed their sweep 25-18 following an attack error from senior outside hitter Phil Swartz. The Anteaters took the game 3-0.

Irvine’s sophomore outside hitter Francesco Sani had a career-high of 14 kills. Henno led UCI tonight with seven digs and four aces and Lewis led the Lions with 12 kills. Lindenwood was out-hit by Irvine .314 to .195.

Harleen Thandi is a Sports Apprentice. She can be reached at hthandi@uci.edu.

Latest Articles

Hearing Experimental Morose for the Second Time, Radiohead Releases ‘Kid a Mnesia’

Entertainment Writer -
There isn’t much to say about Radiohead that hasn’t already been said. However, that doesn’t consider any words from the band themselves, especially given...

$1.4 Million in False Workers’ Comp Insurance Premiums Collected by Unlicensed OC Agent

City News Writer -
Former Costa Mesa resident and unlicensed insurance agent Karyl Lynn Reed allegedly defrauded three victims of over $1.4 million by using fraudulent insurance certificates...

Why You Should Care About the COVID-19 Crisis in India and How You Can Help

Opinion Writer -
Some patients wait anxiously in ambulances. Some are strapped to oxygen masks, wheeled into packed hospital rooms by medical staff — but they are...

READ NEXT

 

Subscribe
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH