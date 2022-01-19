UCI Men’s Volleyball Team Sweeps the Lindenwood Lions, 3-0

The UCI Men’s Volleyball team (1-0) crushed Lindenwood University (0-3) 3-0 in their first face-off against the Lions at the Burnham Pavilion & Ford Center on Friday, Jan. 7.

Lindenwood started off the first set strong with a service ace from sophomore setter Connor Sheehan. UCI was quick to answer back with a kill from Big West All-Freshman sophomore middle blocker Connor Campbell. The Anteaters then took the lead 3-1 on attack errors from the Lions.

Strong defense was displayed from both sides of the court as they remained neck-and-neck. A kill from freshman outside hitter Hilir Henno and several errors guided the ‘Eaters in pulling ahead 7-5.

Lindenwood quickly tied it up and took the lead by capitalizing on Irvine’s mistakes. In addition to Lindenwood’s junior outside hitter A.J. Lewis’ kill, Lindenwood took the lead, 20-17. However, the Anteaters refused to give up and presented a solid comeback, taking the first set 27-25.

The second set kicked off with another service ace, this time from Irvine’s Henno, which was swiftly returned by a kill from Lewis. The two teams started off close together in scoring again, until UCI found their footing and took control of the set with a kill from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Doug Dahm, making the score 5-4.

The ‘Eaters were methodical, not causing many mistakes while letting Lindenwood stumble through their errors. It proved too late for the Lions to catch up leading to UCI’s victory 25-20.

The third and final set opened with an attack error by Lindenwood’s junior middle blocker Hunter Bailey, allowing UCI to take the lead 1-0. Serving proved to be beneficial for Irvine, helping them obtain a 5-1 lead.

Continuous kills from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Cole Gillis, Henno and Campbell increased the score gap to 13-9. The ‘Eaters kept their momentum for the rest of the set. UCI officially completed their sweep 25-18 following an attack error from senior outside hitter Phil Swartz. The Anteaters took the game 3-0.

Irvine’s sophomore outside hitter Francesco Sani had a career-high of 14 kills. Henno led UCI tonight with seven digs and four aces and Lewis led the Lions with 12 kills. Lindenwood was out-hit by Irvine .314 to .195.

