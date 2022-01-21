‘Single’s Inferno:’ Everyone’s New Favorite Dating Show

Joining Netflix’s plethora of guilty pleasure television, “Single’s Inferno” was released onto the streaming platform on Dec. 18. Marking the first time that a Korean reality series has entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 chart and currently sitting as one of Netflix’s Top 10 Most Watched series, the Korean reality show has since become everyone’s new favorite dating show.

The eight-episode series centers on nine flirty Korean singles — Kim Hyeon-joong, Moon Se-hoon, Shin Ji-yeon, Kim Jun-sik, Kang So-yeon, Choi Si-hun, An Yea-won, Song Ji-ah and Oh Jin-taek — who seek to find love on a remote and deserted island, which is referred to as “Inferno.” Under the searing summer heat, they work together to survive by cooking with limited food supplies and compete in daily challenges. The only rule is they cannot disclose their age and occupation. As they get to know one another over the course of nine days, each contestant is asked to write a postcard to the person they like and place it in their designated mailbox at the end of each day. If their feelings are mutual, they will be considered as a couple. The couples that are successfully paired up are later sent to a place called “Paradise,” a luxurious resort where they spend a romantically-charged night at and get to ask each other intimate questions that include their age and occupation, before returning back to “Inferno,” where they reunite with other contestants to continue competing for love.

Accompanying the audience in watching the reality television series is a group of Korean celebrities and comedians who watch and react to the contestants and episodes in real time throughout the entire series. “Single Inferno’s” hosts include comedian Hong Jin-kyung; rapper Hanhae; model and actress Lee Da-hee; and singer Kyuhyun. As they come from different backgrounds, their unique perspectives and personalities add onto the show’s light-hearted nature.

Photo provided by ShowbizCheatSheet.com

For those familiar with Korean pop culture, these names may seem recognizable. While being a finalist in the 2002 SBS Super Elite Model Contest, Lee Da-hee is best known for appearing in the Korean drama series “The Beauty Inside,” “Search: WWW” and “I Can Hear Your Voice.” Hanhae is best known in the South Korean music industry as a former member of the boy band Phantom. In addition to making a name for himself in K-pop, he has also worked on soundtracks for Korean dramas like “Are You Human?” and appeared as a Rap Teacher for MBC’s “My Teenager Girl.” Unlike the other hosts, Jin-kyung did not find fame in the entertainment industry but rather through her kimchi business, which she started with her mother’s recipe. Aside from being a businesswoman, CEO and model, she has dabbled in acting in Korean dramas like “My Love from the Star” and “Legend of the Blue Sea.” Perhaps being the most famous among hosts, Kyuhyun is well-known among K-pop fans because he is part of famous K-pop boy group Superjunior. While he is the first within his group to pursue a solo career, he also has experience in hosting other variety shows like “Naked World History” and was a judge on “Sing Again” in 2020.

Ever since its premiere, fans on social media have likened the series to famous dating franchises, such as “Love Island,” “Too Hot to Handle” and “Love is Blind.” Similar to these shows, “Single’s Inferno” sees the formation of a love triangle, the tension between contestants who have their eyes fixated on the same person and the blossoming relationship between pairs of lovebirds. In addition to adding drama to the show, Episode 5 witnesses three newcomers — Kim Su-min, Seong Min-ji and Cha Hyun-seung — entering the island to shake it up and bring trouble to paradise.

However, the show has stirred some controversy among international viewers over the desirability of having white skin. When female contestant Ji-yeon was introduced to the cast, male contestants were quick to compliment her white skin complexion. In particular, male contestant Se-hoon commented that “she seemed so white and pure” (Episode 1) as he became attracted to her. As for other female contestants, they associate Ji-yeon’s pureness with innocence, which makes them feel the need to protect her like her older sisters. While international viewers perceive this as a shallow beauty standard, having white skin in regions like Asia is considered as a sign of higher social class. In Korea, having dark skin has long been associated with working in rural fields where most people there live in poverty. Hence, having white and pale skin gives off a positive connotation of living a comfortable and cosmopolitan life. This predisposition has also been heavily reinforced by the media and has influenced Korean beauty standards as seen through its array of skin-whitening cream in the market.

Despite this difference between Asian and Western culture angering international viewers, “Single’s Inferno” still appeals to the masses because it is still different from other dating shows. Because of Asia’s conservative culture, “Single’s Inferno” gives the audience a break from the sex-fuelled environment that is commonly displayed across American dating shows. While some may perceive this as a disadvantage for the show, it actually makes it stand out more because the contestants are able to fully connect with each other in a meaningful way. Instead of relying heavily on explicit intimacy, “Single’s Inferno” focuses more on the implicit intimacy that develops between couples, which ultimately fosters a mature and respectful environment for love to grow in. This refreshing take on dating has seemingly captured the interest of millions of viewers across the globe.

As “Single’s Inferno” continues to find itself trending across all social media platforms, it has earned itself a growing fanbase all across the world. Not only do viewers find themselves rooting for love on the show, but they also find themselves falling in love with the show and its adoring cast.

Annabella Johan is an Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at ajohan@uci.edu.