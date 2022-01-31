New University’s 65 Questions with KUCI Broadcast Media Coordinator Kevin Stockdale. Stockdale, a UCI Class of 1988 alum, has been at the helm of KUCI 88.9 FM for 35+ years. The New University was walked through the day-to-day operations at KUCI, including a glimpse at the library of CDs and Stockdale’s Simpson’s memorabilia collection within the studio.

Established during the 2021-22 academic year, the New University’s 65 Questions is an interview series that highlights UCI students, faculty and staff at various interdisciplinary locations on campus.

*This video may have less than 65 questions — let us know in the comments how many questions you counted!*

**COVID-19 preventive measures were taken during the filming of this interview.**