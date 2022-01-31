UC Irvine Men’s Volleyball Stopped by BYU Cougars, 2-3

UC Irvine’s Men Volleyball (3-2) challenged the BYU Cougars (1-2) at the Smith Fieldhouse in Provo, Utah on Jan. 21, losing in a thrilling five set match (23-25, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25, 12-15). This loss signified what the Anteaters need to improve on in order to progress into the tough 2022 season ahead.

UC Irvine started out strong with a three-point run to give them an early lead in the first set. However, after a couple of passing errors from the Anteaters and efficient transition plays from the Cougars, BYU soon took control. The Cougars went on their own three-point lead to shift the momentum at 10-7.

The ‘Eaters responded with a service run from redshirt sophomore outside hitter Doug Dahm, forcing the Cougars to be out-of-system. This gave the Irvine team easy and much-needed defensive opportunities to tie the set at 10-10. The set was tied up several more times until a late BYU scoring run ended the set with a kill at 23-25.

The second set had a similar theme to the first. BYU caught a fast and early lead forcing UC Irvine to play catch-up. UCI freshman outside hitter Hilir Henno and sophomore outside hitter Francesco Sani carried much of the load in this set, trying to keep the Cougars close and prevent another big run. The Henno and Sani duo scored back-to-back points late into the set, but it wasn’t enough to take the lead. As a result, BYU took the set at 23-25 extending their lead to 0-2.

A sense of urgency arose from the UC Irvine squad. Despite the early season, being down 0-2 has been a recurring issue for this new unit. However, having experienced this low time and time again, the Anteaters knew what they needed to do to make their mark in this match.

UC Irvine came out firing, intending to win the potentially deciding third set. Early mistakes produced by BYU gave the Anteaters momentum to begin terror of their own.

Anteater sophomore middle blocker Connor Campbell led the way with a four-point service run, forcing a couple of Cougar hitting errors and creating Anteater transition points at 6-2. The ‘Eaters kept this comfortable lead until Sani produced a massive stuff block at 10-4 igniting the Anteater side and giving them the definite lead to take this set. Consistent and steady play eventually gave UC Irvine a set win, concluding the match at 1-2.

Set four proved to be similar with the last as tied up scores were prominent for most of the set. Both teams were blasting points back and forth, making each other truly earn every single one. With multiple lead changes from both squads, the game was at a tight conclusion late in the set.

Overtime ensued after a series of tremendously long rallies as both sides battled for a win. BYU had the lead into extra play until UCI redshirt sophomore outside hitter Cole Gillis rocketed a ball high off of the block, returning the lead to the Anteaters at 26-25. Sani then sent a missile at the BYU passers resulting in a free ball scenario. After back-to-back tools by Gillis, the set was over for BYU as the ‘Eaters collected their second victory of the night at 27-25.

As the Anteaters were eager to complete the reverse sweep against the Cougars, their comeback came to a grinding halt in the tiebreaking set. The service pressure from BYU kept UC Irvine from establishing a good rhythm and prevented them from taking a victory. BYU ended the fifth and final set with a kill at 12-15 to take the match, 2-3.

UC Irvine Men’s Volleyball returned to California to face off against the USC Trojans on Jan. 26 at the Galen Center at 7 p.m., with the score ending 3-0 in favor of USC.

