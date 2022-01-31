UC Irvine’s Women’s Basketball Secure a Pressured Win Against Cal State Fullerton, 75-67

The UC Irvine Anteaters Women’s basketball team (8-8, 4-1) defeated Cal State Fullerton’s Titans (6-8, 1-3), 75-67, at the Titan Gym on Jan. 20.

As tipoff went in favor of Fullerton, the Anteaters were quick to put themselves on the scoreboard. Irvine started the game with sharp, quick passes and plays within the baseline.

Irvine was eager to jump on the Titans’ offense by pressuring full court. The Anteaters ran up their steals and gained points off the solid pressure. Fullerton, looking to make an adjustment, executed quick passes and scored easy points, ending the first quarter 25-15.

With a double-digit lead, the ‘Eaters were not ready to back down. Opening up the second quarter, redshirt freshman guard Kayla Williams dribbled the ball down court to take on two defenders who she quickly hit with a euro step. Finishing at the basket, Williams also took a foul, making it a three-point play.

Fullerton’s freshman guard Lily Wahinekapu looked to get her team back on track. Despite getting double teamed, she fought through the defense to get a foul call and end the play shooting two for two.

The ‘Eaters ended the first half 38-30 and took advantage of 19 rebounds to run up their score. On the other hand, the Titans shot a shocking 90% from the free-throw line.

With another half to go, the Titans opened up the third quarter strong. Every player sacrificed their bodies in hopes that the ref would blow their whistle and shoot at the line.

As the score fluctuated from double to single-digit deficits, Titan junior forward Kathryn Neff cut the lead in half after she made two free throws. She immediately gained a steal and shot a three with less than two minutes to spare in the quarter.

Starting the last quarter with an intense score of 54-52 in favor of Irvine, the Anteaters’ freshman guard Hunter Hernandez quickly found an open lane to drive in for two points.

The game quickly shifted to an aggressive match of who wanted the win more. Intensity between players sparked as both teams fought for offensive rebounds and battled for second chance points.

Halfway through the fourth quarter, the ‘Eaters continued to pressure the offense. However, this resulted in miscommunication as they missed Neff down below, who got an easy layup to tie the score 60-60.

Both teams felt the pressure as the score wavered. Titans junior guard Fujika Nimmo dished a half-court pass to wide open Neff for another easy two. Irvine kept a one point lead of 65-64 with a little under two minutes to go.

The clock ticking may have put some players on edge; however not Williams as she used the remaining time to gain control and secure a win as she stayed strong with the ball and feared no contact. Williams got to the free-throw line three times within the last minute and shot four for six, winning the game at 75-67.

Outstanding performances from both determined teams resulted in a beneficial eight rebounds from Anteater Hernandez followed by a career high of 25 points for Williams. Fullerton’s forward Neff showed out as well with a hefty 17 points.

The Anteaters traveled back to Irvine and hosted Cal State Long Beach at the Bren Events Center on Jan. 22 at 2 p.m., which resulted in a 62-50 defeat. Read about it here.

Jazlyn Flores is a Sports Intern for the winter 2022 quarter. She can be reached at jazlynpf@uci.edu.