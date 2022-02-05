California’s 2022-23 Budget Blueprint Marks Many ‘Firsts’

Gov. Gavin Newsom released his proposed 2022-23 state budget, the California Blueprint, on Jan. 10. The proposal will undergo revisions in May based on economic climate and will be enacted by the summer.

The funds have been allocated to achieve five of the governor’s objectives for the state.

The first of those objectives is titled “Fighting COVID-19 with Science.” With hospitals overwhelmed by developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, many nurses have protested working conditions that do not prioritize their personal safety. To combat COVID-19 surges, the plan budgets $2.7 billion for the distribution of vaccines and boosters as well as widespread testing and increased medical staff. Additionally, Newsom clarified his aim to keep schools open and boost economic activity under this category.

The next objective proposes “Combating the Climate Crisis,” with a three step plan to combat the climate crisis beginning with fighting wildfires. Under this initiative, nearly $1.8 billion in funding will be channeled toward supporting firefighters and gathering equipment to properly contain and control fires.

The second step of the plan concerns tackling the drought. Adding to last year’s budget of $5.2 billion, $750 million will be added to the fund for residents, farmers and wildlife suffering from the drought’s impacts.

The third and final step will focus its portion of funding on “forgoing an oil-free future.”

In light of the recent oil spill and similar oil-based environmental disasters, the budget will attempt to move California toward a less fossil-fuel-reliant future. This includes, “investing billions in climate career opportunities and further reading our infrastructure to withstand extreme weather.”

Following “Combating the Climate Crisis,” the budget bullets “Confronting Homelessness.” With California’s homeless population exceeding 161,548, a portion of the budget has additionally been dedicated to mental health and housing services. This portion is another continuation of last year’s investments. If approved, 55,000 new housing units and treatment slots will be erected for people exiting homelessness.

The fourth point of the budget is labeled “Tackling the Cost of Living.” Built on the basis that “too many Californias find themselves on the wrong end of the income inequality,” this objective seeks to manage the wealth imbalance by first introducing universal healthcare coverage to all California residents — including undocumented individuals. If the budget is approved, California would be the first state with universal healthcare. Additionally, this fourth point would provide free universal pre-K as well as the expansion of after school programs.

To address the housing crisis, the blueprint would also disperse $2 billion of the budget toward new grants and tax credits needed to build more housing. The last bullet in tackling the cost of living is centered around growing small businesses. This is to be achieved through grants and tax breaks as well as fee waiving for small businesses affected by the pandemic.

The fifth and final objective of the budget is titled “Keeping Our Streets Safe.” Some funds will be funneled toward creating a gun buyback program while others will move toward combating theft crimes committed against small businesses through the creation of new law enforcement units. Additionally, a new team of investigators and prosecutors will be hired under this budget.

According to the Newsom’s statement, the plan will act as a continuation of last year’s California Comeback Plan.

“With major new investments to tackle the greatest threats to our state’s future, the California Blueprint lights the path forward to continue the historic progress we’ve made on our short-term and long-term challenges, including responding to the evolving pandemic, fighting the climate crisis, taking on persistent inequality and homelessness, keeping our streets safe and more,” Newsom said.

