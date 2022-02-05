Poetry Reading with Award-Winning African American Author Terrance Hayes

UCI Illuminations hosted a virtual poetry reading featuring multi-award-winning contemporary African American poet Terrance Hayes via Zoom on Jan. 14.

In addition to being a 2014 MacArthur Fellow, Hayes served as the 2017-2018 poetry editor for New York Times Magazine and was a guest editor of “The American Best Poetry 2014.” Before becoming a professor at New York University, he taught at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh in 1997. Having taught courses from Columbus, Ohio to southern Japan, Hayes is no stranger to change and certainly not to large crowds.

Despite the online format, more than 150 participants filled the Zoom room, not wanting to miss an opportunity to listen to Hayes speak on topics such as race, politics, family, food, love and sex.

Hayes read selections from his book “American Sonnets for My Past and Future Assassin,” which was published in 2018 and was a finalist for the National Book Award, the LA Times Book Award and the T.S. Eliot Prize, among others.

The first poem he read from the book was titled “I lock you in an American sonnet that is part prison,” which speaks about the past and current state of American society and is featured on the T.S. Eliot Prize’s YouTube channel.

Hayes also read pieces including “Continuity,” a gripping poem about two lovers, and “Pseudacris Crucifer,” a poem written for his son — both of which have been published in The New Yorker. He also displayed visual cards together with a short poem that he created in honor of other Black writers, such as Patricia Smith and Yusef Komunyakaa.

Screen Capture from UCI Illuminations / Zoom

Print wasn’t the only medium showcased, as Hayes also played a number of video poetry shorts that stretched the boundary between word and image.

One of the video poems, titled ““Capra Aegagrus Hircus,” was written for his daughter and filmed in black and white, shifting from different images of goats while Hayes spoke in a voice over.

After the reading, audience members had the chance to ask the poet questions.

When asked about his reasoning for including visual aspects to his poetry, Hayes spoke about his beginnings as an artist, as he studied painting in addition to English at Coker College.

“I started out as a visual artist … if you asked most of the people that I went to college, high school, middle school, elementary school, they would have said that [I] would have been a visual artist. I’m still working it out, I feel like the future is going to be less about genre and more about hybridity,” Hayes said.

Screen Capture from UCI Illuminations / Zoom

One member of the audience asked whether history had been stable in regards to racial violence.

“I just think in America it’s never going to be that simple … you can go from a Black president to Trump, so I’m exploring the American Sonnet, when you put that adjective in front of it … but again. The principle of the noun [the word “Sonnet”],” Hayes said.

Another person asked for Hayes’ thoughts on illustration and if he considered himself a “multi-genre artist,” with Hayes responding that he did not wish to constrain himself to one form or medium.

“I think the future is moving where we can worry less about those questions of genre … I kind of embrace that more than anything … Everything I’m showing you has a kind of black and white graphic dimension to it because it’s not going to be a book in color. I just want it to be able to sit on the page in an effective kind of way,” Hayes said.

Praise filled the Zoom chat as the event ended.

“Beautiful session. I have been deeply nourished by your poetry for years. Today, I especially appreciated the illustration of creative process and exploration, and the teacherly compassion of your presence. Need to go. Deep bows of gratitude,” an audience member said.

Helena San Roque is a Campus News Intern for the winter 2022 quarter. She can be reached at msanroqu@uci.edu.