UCI Illuminations Hosts Screening and Q&A ‘Born To Be’ Documentary with Director Tania Cypriano

UCI Illuminations and International Film Club held an online screening for the award-winning documentary “Born To Be” and a Q&A session with film director Tania Cypriano on Jan. 20.

For over 25 years, Cypriano has traveled between the U.S. and her home in Brazil. In the past, she has worked for PBS, History Channel, Japan’s NHK, Brazil’s GNT and England’s Channel 4. Her new film “Born To Be” was nominated for the 2021 News and Documentary Emmys for Best Documentary, and it won Best Documentary Feature in the 2020 Nashville Film Festival.

The film focuses on the first transgender clinic, Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery, in New York City. In the film, Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery Surgical Director Dr. Jess Ting performed gender reassignment surgery on a distinctive group of patients. The film follows the lives of patients Cashmere Vassor, Mahogany Phillips, Garnet Rubio and Jordan Rubenstein, with each growing from their personal struggle with mental illness, ostracization, poverty and suicide.

When the 92-minute film was finished, students were free to ask questions about Cypriano’s experience with the filmmaking process.

“How long did it take to edit the entire film, including post-production?” asked an anonymous participant.

Cypriano replied that it took one year to gather financial support and another two-and-a-half years to film and edit the documentary.

“How did you establish trust with the patients? How did you go about getting their permission? How did they feel about getting included in the film?” asked another participant.

Cypriano responded that she made sure the main cast was mentally ready and committed to the film. Off-camera, she gained their trust through conversations and their mutual friendship with Ting. Three years after filming, Cypriano maintains close connections with the four patients.

“When I first looked at the film, I thought, ‘I can’t believe that the hospital or the patients had let me do this,’ but I think there was a common understanding at the time that we were living a historical moment here in New York,” Cypriano said.

UCI film and media professor Catherine Liu, who was the host of the event, noted the film’s reveal about the healthcare crisis in America.

“What we’re going through right now, is not just COVID-19. It’s how under-resourced healthcare is, and what’s amazing about your film is the group of people who are committed to giving care under really difficult circumstances,” Liu said.

In the film, the COVID-19 outbreak required Ting and his team of eight to work in a highly stressful environment. They were masked and understaffed. Ting felt overwhelmed at the 400 names on the waitlist, and he was forced to cancel follow-up surgeries and appointments.

The Q&A discussion later focused on Ting’s purpose in the film. Liu stated that Ting represented viewers who were unexposed to transgender social issues. In the film, Ting admitted that he did not understand the magnitude of their suffering until one of his patients committed suicide — Cypriano agreed.

“That was my intention. What I saw in [Ting] was that he could open this door for us, because most of us are Dr. Ting. We don’t know what it’s about, what it’s like. But it took a long time to convince him to be in the film, because he did not want to be in the film at all. I had to explain to him the importance from that point of view,” Cypriano said.

Cypriano ended the Q&A with an encouraging word to UCI students, stating the film is now been presented in medical schools and that people’s interest in the field of transgender surgery has been growing as a result.



