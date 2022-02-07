‘The Book of Boba Fett’ is an Action-Packed ‘Star Wars’ Show

Editor’s Note: This review contains spoilers for the Disney+ series, “The Book of Boba Fett.”

The first five episodes of the latest hit series in the “Star Wars” franchise, “The Book of Boba Fett,” are now available to watch exclusively on the Disney+ streaming service. Directly following the events of “The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars” fans have been speculating as to which corner of the beloved, long-running universe the company would explore next. Though various character spin-offs have been teased, the first series to materialize is “The Book of Boba Fett,” which was teased in a credits scene in Season 2’s last episode of “The Mandalorian.” Continuing the story of the popular bounty hunter who first appeared in “Star Wars Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back,” Boba Fett is faced with new rivals and challenges.

The series initially takes place through flashbacks after the events of “Star Wars Episode VI – Return of the Jedi,” where the Sarlacc Pit creature swallows Boba. The first episode entitled “Stranger in a Strange Land” begins with Boba (Temuera Morrison) healing in a bacta tank — a giant tube filled with liquid — as the audience journeys through his memories following being thrown into the pit. He utilizes an oxygen tank and a flamethrower to escape the stomach of the sarlacc. Soon after, he encounters a group of Jawas who knock him out and take his armor — a special possession of his as he inherited it from his father Jango Fett.

The series’ aesthetics seem to borrow elements from the original “Star Wars” trilogy, as they have a general “used future” look with aged-looking props and technology. Morrison brings his character to life effectively and consistently. “Stranger in a Strange Land” introduces viewers to Boba’s complex relationship with the Tusken Raiders, the sand people on the planet Tatooine. While captured by the Tuskens, Boba was refused water, despite being forced to dig for it. During this scene, Morrison perfectly reconciles Boba’s emotions and actions with the situations his character encounters. While digging for water, his voice is worn-out and raspy, fully immersing himself into the role of being water-deprived and worn out.

Photo provided by latimes.com

However, the group soon viewed him not as an enemy but as their friend after he saved a Tusken Raider from a six-armed creature. The dynamic between the Tuskens and Boba jump-started the series. Morrison also demonstrates Boba’s patience and good-hearted nature. For instance, in the second episode titled “The Tribes of Tatooine,” the Tusken Raiders must get revenge on a group of snipers on a train. However, the group is unfamiliar with the technology needed to fight them. Boba teaches them how to use technology, such as speeder bikes and mirrors, by employing simple words and gestures to get his point across. This mentality also applies to the scenes in which he works with the Tusken Raiders to fight the train, as they work together in a coordinated manner to fight back against their common enemy: the Pykes. This eventually leads to him being inducted into their tribe.

Before the flashback, the episode opens with Boba in Jabba’s palace, questioning an assassin who is forced to accompany him and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) to the mayor’s palace. The heightened fight scenes reveal a new enemy called the Order of the Night Wind, which is an organization that is prohibited from operating in the area, and a strange encounter between Boba and the Hutt twins, who claim Jabba’s former palace is their territory and threaten him to leave.

Photo provided by StarWars.com

The Hutts are just one of the many enemies that Boba faces over the course of his role as Daimyo. Others include the Pykes, Bib Fortuna, who Boba kills in order to become Daimyo in “A Rescue, a Breakout and Some Revenge,” and the Kintan Striders, a group of Nikto who massacre Boba’s tribe in Episode 3’s “The Streets of Mos Espa.”

“The Book of Boba Fett” bounces back and forth between the past and present. This aspect of the show provides viewers with context into his relationship with Fennec, and the two of them teaming up as Boba takes over Jabba the Hutt’s former throne, where he is established as Daimyo. The flashbacks help to establish the relationship between Boba and Fennec, as he saves her from dying in a flashback in Episode 4, “A Rescue, a Breakout and Some Revenge.” From then on, she serves as the brains of the team, who helps him solve problems, and she serves as a recruiter for other members. For instance, Fennec helps him rescue his ship, the Slave I, and recruits the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) for his team in Episode 5, “Return of The Mandalorian.”

The series has also received much popularity and critical acclaim. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the first episode received 10 million views by Jan. 2. As of Feb. 6, it holds a respectable 82% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, although the audience rating at 62%, is significantly lower.

With new episodes every Wednesday, “The Book of Boba Fett” delivers an action-packed start to what seems to be another consistent Disney hit, leaving fans shocked and excited to witness what role the Mandalorian plays in the series.

Bailey Kanthatham is an Entertainment Contributing Writer. He can be reached at bkanthat@uci.edu.