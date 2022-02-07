UC Irvine Men’s Volleyball Fall Against the USC Trojans, 2-3

UC Irvine Men’s Volleyball team (3-5) returned to the Bren Events Center to host the USC Trojans (7-1) in a Big West and MPSF matchup on Jan. 28, ultimately losing in a nail-biting five set game (27-29, 32-30, 13-25, 25-22, 10-15). This loss extended UCI’s losing streak to four.

Set one kicked off with the Anteaters absolutely firing, establishing an early lead. Sophomore outside hitter Francesco Sani ignited the fire by blasting a heavy serve that ricocheted off a Trojan passer, sending it into the stands. Irvine rode this momentum to a 6-2 lead. With conviction and consistent play, UC Irvine kept ahead of the Trojan squad. However, this luxurious lead began to break as USC started to inch their way back into the match.

At 19-14, the Men of Troy began to claw their way back with constant service pressure, causing UCI to make back-to-back unforced errors. The Trojan run ended at 19-17; however, the USC team now had the momentum as the ‘Eaters struggled to put away the set. After several exchanged points, the game fell into overtime. Due to many unfortunate mistakes, the Anteaters eventually gave away the set at 27-29, starting the match 0-1.

Despite the first set slipping out from under them, the Anteaters kept their fiery energy going into game two. From the get-go, it was an absolute battle from both sides of the court. Exchanging offensive blows and making incredible defensive saves, these teams made the set seem interminable. Once again, the set went into an extended overtime as each team scrapped for a win.

At 30-30, USC handed UC Irvine a one-point lead after a heartbreaking service error from the Pac-12 powerhouse, making the score 31-30. Redshirt junior setter Patrick Vorenkamp then sent a tough float serve across the court, forcing a bad pass and causing an out-of-system play on the Trojan side. The Trojans were able to send the ball back to the ‘Eaters, but freshman outside hitter Hilir Henno decided to mix it up with a saucy roll shot to finish the set that left USC scattered on the court.

Tied at 1-1, UC Irvine was determined to extend the lead with a third set victory. Yet, USC quickly began their devastating dominance against the ‘Eater squad early into game three. The Trojans provided constant pressure from the service line, keeping UCI from establishing any good rhythm. It wasn’t long till USC secured the set after their consistent enflux of damaging offensive pressure. USC produced a match-high .588 hitting efficiency, while UC Irvine produced a low .105. Trojans took the lead, 1-2.

A much needed fourth set win was en-route for the young Anteaters. Once more, the game started off close as each side fought for points. As the game tumbled on, Vorenkamp unexpectedly fell to the floor clutching an obvious ankle injury after a Trojan player landed under the net. Vorenkamp was prompted to exit the match.

Sophomore setter Dylan Zhai was then thrown into the action to replace Vorenkamp. Despite this unfortunate event, the ‘Eater momentum never wavered, and the Irvine squadron kept battling to secure a match-tying victory. With persistent effort, spontaneous energy from the crowd and team bench, UCI found momentum and secured the lead that left USC rattled. The Anteaters took the decider and tied the match at two apiece.

In the fifth and final game, UC Irvine was defeated in devastating fashion. USC, once again, applied pressure from the start, preventing UCI from becoming a cohesive unit. The match ended from an Irvine hitting error with a final score of 10-15.

UC Irvine will host another Big West and MPSF matchup against No. 5 UCLA at the Bren Events Center on Feb. 4.



Brian Garcia is a Sports Intern for the winter 2022 quarter. He can be reached at briang7@uci.edu.