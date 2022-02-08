‘Queer Eye’ Season 6: Shining a Light on Austin’s Heroes

Netflix released its sixth season of the hit reality series “Queer Eye,” on Dec. 31, 2021. The show is a spinoff of Bravo’s original series that premiered in 2003, and features the famed “Fab Five” who specialize in their own niches of personal development. Antoni Porowski, the food and wine expert; Tan France, the fashionista; Karamo Brown, specializing in culture; Bobby Berk, the design and construction master and Jonathan Van Ness, the hair and makeup enthusiast, comprise the iconic crew. Each episode, The Fab Five spend a week with a nominated individual, giving them undivided attention with their skills, in hopes of improving their lifestyle and confidence. With each season, the show proves to be a hit because of the way the Fab Five dynamically change lives and empower unique individuals.

The original Bravo version of “Queer Eye” took place in New York, but Netflix’s revamped version makes their way around the nation throughout the seasons. Seasons one and two took place in Georgia, while three and four were in Missouri. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania set the scene for their fifth season, and the newly released sixth season is centered around the impact the Fab Five can make in Austin, Texas. The group of five are all proud liberals who do not shy away from sharing their unique perspectives in conservative towns. Thus, when placed in conservative communities, the Fab Five embrace their roles as outsiders, and even engage in insightful conversations with these folks.

Family members or friends typically nominate their loved ones, hoping to provide them with a boost of confidence. The Fab Five do not simply give the standard makeover; they transform the lives of people who have forgotten the importance of loving themselves. They empower individuals to address the emotions they have been suppressing for years, while also helping them understand the importance of being kind to oneself — whether that be through creating time for hobbies they once enjoyed or making sure they are showering every day.

Photo provided by EW.com

As Austin, Texas sets the stage for season six, the Fab Five are soon hit with the daunting realities of the COVID-19 pandemic. They begin the season unmasked, dancing at a honky-tonk with their first client. However, by the end of the episode, the times of lockdown and toilet paper shortages have begun, and they are not able to see the progress of the season’s first guest until the vaccines have been released. At this point, it appears that, like most reality shows during the pandemic-era, “Queer Eye” may be yet another reminder of the overwhelming sense of uncertainty felt during the year 2020. Yet, season six does anything but that. The Netflix series provides a heartwarming story to the events that took place in 2020, but aptly pays a tribute to the hardships and struggles of individuals during this year.

From a high school’s postponed prom, to an Asian American baker’s struggle to maintain her business amid the rise in hate crimes in her community, the season shines a light on those who were hit hardest in 2020. The Fab Five meet extraordinary individuals who are dedicated to causes such as fighting the homelessness crisis, or bridging the gap for low-income students who struggle to achieve a career in medicine. They are not only able to provide well-deserved life makeovers, but give a voice to the everyday struggles of combatting the ever-present inequalities in our nation. The audience comes to understand the extreme sacrifices people make in order to devote their lives to creating change. When the Fab Five arrive to do their job, they are constantly left in awe of the people they have met and strive to bring joy to these impactful individuals.

The Fab Five are able to educate their guests and audience on their experiences of growing up queer in their respective communities. They are able to provide the utmost empathy to their clients because they have all endured their own hardships, so giving back to those who are struggling gives them their sense of purpose. Food and wine enthusiast Antoni Porowski has opened up about his struggles with addiction, depression and mental health on the show. Furthermore, Jonathon Van-Ness initiates insightful conversations about the non-binary community in which they are a member of. Each one of the Fab Five’s personal stories provides the audience with a deeper respect for the group as they present lighthearted and positive personas during their makeovers.

Photo provided by The Post

A particularly inspirational episode took place when the crew arrived to give a makeover to Dr. Jereka Thomas-Hockaday. Thomas-Hockaday co-founded the Central Texas Allied Health Institute in order to address the financial barriers Black and Latinx students face when pursuing a career in medicine. Additionally, during the pandemic, she noticed the effect COVID-19 was having on minority communities, so she successfully fought to open a testing clinic to further provide for her community. Amid her efforts to combat persisting health disparities in the nation, she began to sacrifice her own personal wellbeing in order to achieve her goals. Seeing the personification of selflessness that was Thomas-Hockaday choosing her community over cooking meals, caring for her body and spending time with her family is both heartbreaking and eye-opening. The Fab Five allow the audience to understand that these behind the scenes heroes of our communities must be treated with the utmost respect as they choose our wellbeing over theirs.

Despite taking place during one of the most trying times for society, “Queer Eye” is yet again able to provide its audience with joy, comedic relief and inspiration, while empowering the voices of the community members that selflessly change our lives at the expense of their own.

Christina Kollias is an Entertainment Contributing Writer. She can be reached at ckollias@uci.edu.