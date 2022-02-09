Jamie Lynn Spears, Please Resolve Your Matters in Private

“Zoey 101” actress Jamie Lynn Spears recently appeared on “Good Morning America” for a sit-down interview with journalist Juju Chang where she discussed her recently published memoir, “Things I Should Have Said,” difficult family dynamics and the pressure of carrying her last name. In the interview, Spears addressed her father’s alcoholism, her admiration for her big sister and the infamous conservatorship singer Britney Spears was recently released from after 13 years.

Prior to the end of her conservatorship, Britney Spears testified in court referring to the matter as “abusive” and traumatizing. “I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized … And I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you,” Britney Spears stated.

Britney Spears responded to her younger sister’s television appearance with a statement on Twitter, where she clarified her disparaging comments towards Jamie Spears and emphasized the unfair and different treatment the two sisters received from their parents — with Britney Spears experiencing the most pressure. Britney Spears later shared her shock at her sister’s claims and accused her of fabricating lies

“When I said only a scum person would make things like that about someone, I could have sworn I said ‘but you’re not’… but it doesn’t make sense at all to me what you are saying!!!”

Brtiney Spears tweeted.

It can seem entertaining to witness two famous siblings airing their conflicts to the public in the media, such as the Kardashian sisters fighting on their reality show or Christopher Ciccone writing about his sister Madonna in his memoir “Life with My Sister Madonna.” However, a question that seems to rise in the heated Spears sibling exchange is: should they handle this matter privately? With the public backlash against Jamie Spears, it seems logical that this matter should have been dealt with behind closed doors. In response, Jamie Spears said that she “can’t help” that she was “born a Spears too.”

Jamie Spears has the right to air out her grievances because she was raised under the spotlight of her sister’s superstardom, and is a known celebrity in her own right. This sibling conflict would have inevitably been covered by the press somewhere down the line. Additionally, the possibility of false stories fabricated by the media in order to increase tensions between the two celebrity sisters and generate profits and views could have influenced her decision. Similar circumstances have occurred in the past with celebrity death hoaxes and fake celebrity stories on Facebook search results. The thought of tabloids “stirring the pot” on the current drama unfolding between these high-profile celebrity siblings does not seem so far-fetched at all.

Although the idea of being famous can seem promising to some — the large profits, loving fans and a multitude of opportunities — the price of giving up privacy and personal life seems too damaging. When someone is famous, it is often difficult for their personal lives to be private. Their lives are constantly being viewed under a microscope with fans, paparazzi and even possible stalkers being able to see their every move and personal issues on the internet. Britney Spears’s own personal experiences with the paparazzi, and stalkers who terrorize celebrities, are just two examples of how diffcult it can be for famous individuals to live normal lives on a day-to-day basis.

While some celebrities such as Andrew Garfield decide to keep their personal lives private in order to retain the “right to be ordinary,” others like Kim Kardashian have previously stated that they “so wanted the attention” of being famous in the past. Fame is a double edged sword — would the price of fame even be worth it if it means your private life would cease to exist? Despite the great perks of being a celebrity, a person’s personal and professional life would inevitably merge into one while living in the public eye.

As a result, it seems inevitable that the issues between both Spears sisters would have been brought to light and speculated upon whether or not Jamie Spears wrote her memoir. It’s hard to blame her. She is entitled to her opinion and deserves to share her experiences and issues with the public, even if there are others who have negative things to say about it. However, the way she is doing so is inappropriate. Although it may seem logical that she would air her problems about her experiences and issues with her family, she still could have discussed these personal matters with them privately. Spears’s explanation ultimately being she “can’t help” that she was “born a Spears too” still does not account for her inability to discuss her issues with her family thoroughly prior to her book’s publication. Looking at the current public response, it seems unlikely that Jamie Spears discussed these issues with her family prior to her memoir’s release and possible that she did not.

Although Jamie Spears deserves to share and explain the details of her life experiences and problems to the world, she should have resolved this matter privately. Of course, she is a celebrity, and without a doubt there could have been tabloids and paparazzi stalking and invading her and Britney Spears’s privacy down the line in order to get the “juiciest,” most-profitable story of sibling and family issues. However, she is a person first, and like any other normal person, she could have easily tried to resolve her issues and concerns with her sister or her parents first if she really wanted to. Instead, she decided to publish a book about her family’s issues and sell it for profit — all while gaining publicity that she may or may not have wanted in the first place — making her family dynamic arguably even worse.



