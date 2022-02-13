Resist UCI’s Walk Out for Universal Access

Resist UCI — an organization that advocates for universal access in education at UCI — held a walk out in protest against UCI’s administration, the forced reopening of campus and the return to fully in-person instruction on Feb. 2.

Resist UCI Twitter/Instagram: @resist_uci

Resist UCI email: uciresist@gmail.com

Resist UCI resources: https://campsite.bio/resistuci

*This interview was conducted during Week 5 of winter 2022 quarter when active COVID-19 omicron variant cases were reported to be in the 200s by the previous week’s end and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Hal Stern’s remote instruction order was lifted. For current statistics regarding UCI’s COVID-19 data, visit https://uci.edu/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php.