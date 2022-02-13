Sunday, February 13, 2022
Search
HomeNewsCampus NewsResist UCI’s Walk Out for Universal Access

Resist UCI’s Walk Out for Universal Access

By: New U Video
- advertisement -

Resist UCI — an organization that advocates for universal access in education at UCI — held a walk out in protest against UCI’s administration, the forced reopening of campus and the return to fully in-person instruction on Feb. 2. 

Resist UCI Twitter/Instagram: @resist_uci

Resist UCI email: uciresist@gmail.com 

Resist UCI resources: https://campsite.bio/resistuci

*This interview was conducted during Week 5 of winter 2022 quarter when active COVID-19 omicron variant cases were reported to be in the 200s by the previous week’s end and Provost and Executive Vice Chancellor Hal Stern’s remote instruction order was lifted. For current statistics regarding UCI’s COVID-19 data, visit https://uci.edu/coronavirus/dashboard/index.php

Latest Articles

Dr. Leigh Turner on Consumer Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Clinics

STEM Writer -
The UCI Sue and Bill Gross Stem Cell Research Center welcomed Dr. Leigh Turner, a professor in the Department of Health, Society, and Behavior...

UCI Fights Back in Second Half to Defeat UC Riverside, 66-56

James Huston -
The UC Irvine Men’s Basketball team (11-7, 6-3) defeated the UC Riverside Highlanders (12-8, 5-4), 66-56, at the Bren Events Center on Thursday, Feb....

UCI Illuminations Hosts Author Viet Thanh Nguyen

Campus News Writer -
UCI Illuminations, an arts and culture initiative established by Chancellor Howard Gillman, hosted Pulitzer Prize-winning author and University of Southern California professor Viet Thanh...

READ NEXT

 

Subscribe
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH