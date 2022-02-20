UCI Invents Fabric That ‘Enables Digital Communication Between Wearers’

The Tseng Research Group of UCI’s Henry Samueli School of Engineering invented a highly flexible, body-motion-tolerant fabric capable of replacing smart devices. This innovative technology allows the wearer to perform various digital tasks, such as making wireless payments, starting a car and opening locks — all with just a wave of a hand.

Advances in near-field communication (NFC), which are sets of communication protocols that enable communication between two electronic devices over short distances, have resulted in useful everyday functions. This technology has allowed for functions such wireless device charging and powering of battery-free sensors.

One drawback of NFC has been its limited range — the technology only works within a couple of inches. The Peter Tseng group extended the signal reach to more than 4 feet using passive magnetic synthetic composite materials (metamaterials) based on etched foils of copper and aluminum.

Lead author Amirhossein Hafshejani, a UCI Ph.D. student in electrical engineering and computer science, said the device enables wearers to digitally interact with nearby electronic devices and make secure payments with a single touch or a swipe of a sleeve.

Dr. Peter Tseng, co-author and assistant professor of electrical engineering & computer science, commented on his team’s work.

“If you’ve [ever] held your smartphone or charge card close to a reader to pay for a purchase, you have taken advantage of near-field signaling technologies. Our fabrics work on the same principle, but we’ve extended the range significantly,” Tseng said. “This means you could potentially keep your phone in your pocket, and just by brushing your body against other textiles or readers, power and information can be transferred to and from your device.”

Users of this technology could pay for their morning coffee with a high-five or a handshake. The individual’s cell phone will need to be close by, much like a smartwatch, but without the added bulk and with more opportunity for self-expression.

According to Hafshejani, the materials involved in the system are low-cost and easy to customize. Varying lengths and branches of the metamaterial “rails” can be heat-pressed onto existing articles of clothing. Not only could users purchase a smart suit — they also don’t have to worry about compromising their fashion sense. The Tseng research group hopes that someday this technology could be offered in retail stores.

“Our textiles are simple to make and can be integrated with interesting wearable designs. We want to create designs that not only are cool and inexpensive but can reduce the burden that modern electronics can bring to our lives,” Hafshejani said.

Signals travel via magnetic induction, meaning as long as each component is within range, it’s possible to coordinate multiple articles of clothing. Users could formulate a comprehensive smart suit with ease.

The fabric also has the potential to measure the wearer’s physical performance. A pair of pants could track leg movements, and a t-shirt could track heart rate. This may mean that professional athletes could be equipped with a smart tracksuit capable of delivering real-time stats while viewers watch them play. This could be useful both for individual athletes and their coaches while also providing a new perspective for sports fans.

Besides the prospects for casual users and sports media, this technology has profound implications for the medical community.

Ermin Dzihic, a third-year medical student at UCI, is currently in his surgical rotation. He said the technology could be a game-changer for hospital patients.

“Patients are connected to so many cables and monitors,” Dzihic said. “[Reducing] the size of these monitors by having a small sticker connected to the skin … within the gown … vastly improve[s] patient care and comfort.”

Senior medical student Vignesh Ramchandran also commented on the limitations of current medical technology.

“A lot of time when patients have [a] disease, they’re [not] experiencing it in front of their doctor’s eyes,” Ramchandran said.

While patients are usually connected to numerous wires and sensors for measuring vitals, Hafshejani stated that this fabric could be used to manufacture metamaterial-equipped gowns which can deliver an array of information by simply being worn. Additionally, for individuals with chronic diseases, this technology could be used to monitor a patient’s health statistics away from the hospital, which would give doctors more context on the patient’s health during their everyday life.

Tseng’s group also included Fadi Kurdahi, UCI professor of electrical engineering and computer science, and graduate students Amir Hosein Afandizadeh Zargari, Manik Dautta and Abel Jimenez.

The National Science Foundation provided support for this project.

For more information, read the team’s research article here.

Claire Dixon is a STEM intern for the winter 2022 quarter. She can be reached at clairemd@uci.edu.