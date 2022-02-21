ASUCI Announces New Student Services Vice President Following Special Election

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as the New University receives additional information and quotes.

ASUCI announced via their website on Feb. 17 that fourth year business economics student Alliana Alcid won the Student Services Vice Presidency following a special election, which ended on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.

Alcid had previously had been serving as the Interim Student Services Vice President (SSVP) following the resignation of her predecessor, fourth year political science and Chinese studies student Joshua Ma, on Jan. 10. She ran against third year criminology and political science student David Baek in the special election.

Prior to her appointment as Interim SSVP, Alcid served as Student Services Chief of Staff and an intern for what was previously known as the Student Talent Commission, which is now the Student Talent & Community Outreach Commission. The New University previously reported on the debates that took place on Feb. 4.

Alcid’s platform emphasized the importance of approaching the return to campus with caution, favoring a safety-first approach when organizing events, in contrast to Baek’s proposal to commence in-person activities as soon as possible. She also presented the concept of a “UCI Fashion Show” to encourage increased engagement from the student body and to incorporate students from a wide variety of disciplines. Alcid received an endorsement from the College Democrats at UCI on Feb. 4. Baek did not receive any endorsements.

Alcid won the election with 209 votes, and Baek received 86 votes. According to ASUCI Elections Commissioner Brandon Huynh, the voting process went smoothly and according to procedure.

