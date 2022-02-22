Tuesday, February 22, 2022
Search
HomeNewsCity NewsRecent Survey Illuminates Poor Morale Among Some Laguna Beach Police Officers

Recent Survey Illuminates Poor Morale Among Some Laguna Beach Police Officers

By: City News Writer
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

The Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association issued a survey via email to its city employees and law enforcement members early July 2021 in order to obtain data about police morale. Per the city council’s request, the survey was conducted by the National Research Center (NRC) at Polco, who provide local governments and other organizations with survey research data.

The Laguna Beach Police Employees’ Association survey was conducted to assess possible challenges in the workplace, job satisfaction and engagement in order to improve the work environment at the Laguna Beach Police Department.

All full-time Laguna Beach Police Department employees were eligible to complete the survey. Out of the 86 surveys sent out 61 were completed, providing a 71% response rate. 

More than nine in 10 employees rated the quality of law enforcement services in Laguna Beach highly, and the quality of work completed in the unit was rated similarly. A little over 90% of respondents also rated their fellow staff members as good or excellent.

Job satisfaction, however, was not rated as highly. About 70% of respondents disclosed that they were satisfied with their job, but approximately one-third of the remaining respondents revealed that they had considered quitting in the past year. Fewer than 60% of employees recommended working at the police department. 

Benefits, compensation and overall inclusivity were ranked the lowest. Less than 60% of respondents scored these areas as excellent, good or fair. 

About 97% of Laguna Beach employees felt that Laguna Beach residents appreciated them, while one-half rated the appreciation from city leadership negatively. 

This information posed a potential problem to the city since low levels of trust in commanding staff can create an unstable work environment as explained by police stress researcher and former police officer Jarrod Sadulski.

“It impacts the quality of police services in a significant way that can have an adverse impact on the community,” Sadulski said.

Despite the reported statistics, Laguna Beach City Manager Shohreh Dupuis revealed that she wasn’t troubled by the information presented in the survey.

“I’m not really that concerned about it,” Dupuis said. “When you are part of a small police department, there are not a lot of opportunities … to specialize. A lot of younger police officers, when they go to work for a small organization, [realize] they want to work for a larger organization like the Sheriff’s Department.”

Dupuis’ statement has raised concern.

“We’re troubled by that statement and her lack of concern,” the Association’s Board of Directors said to the Laguna Beach Independent. “It’s true; we do have fewer specialty positions than larger agencies, but that’s not why most people leave. Frankly, we should all be concerned when quality employees leave, regardless of the reason.” 

During a council meeting on Jan. 11, Councilmember George Weiss brought attention to the information presented in the survey.

“It’s very disturbing that such a high percentage of people in our police department would leave for another job,” Weiss said to the Independent. “It needs to be addressed.”

As observed by the department previously, mitigating issues such as low morale can encourage increases in engagement in the police community, recognition among their employees and inclusivity.

Alexia Hawley is a City News Intern for the winter 2022 quarter. She can be reached at adhawley@uci.edu. 

Latest Articles

Los Angeles Third-Striker Arrested After Extortion and Violent Crimes Against Reality Star

City News Writer -
The Newport Beach Police Department arrested Ryan Matthew Geraghty on Feb. 1 for holding his ex-girlfriend and reality star Elizabeth Lyn Vargas at gunpoint...

UCI Illuminations Recreates Jane Austen’s Tea Table

Campus News Writer -
UCI Illuminations, an arts and culture initiative established by Chancellor Howard Gillman, hosted a workshop recreating Jane Austen’s tea table on Feb. 10. The...

UCI Invents Fabric That ‘Enables Digital Communication Between Wearers’

STEM Writer -
The Tseng Research Group of UCI’s Henry Samueli School of Engineering invented a highly flexible, body-motion-tolerant fabric capable of replacing smart devices. This innovative...

READ NEXT

- advertisement -
- advertisement -
- advertisement -

Privacy Disclaimer: After submitting content for publication the New University, in print or online, contributors relinquish the right to remove or alter contributions as they appear in publication. Contributors also give their ownership rights to the New University.

Site Usage and Copyright: All articles, staff photos and other content on our website are copyrighted by the New University. By viewing our website, you agree not to reproduce or republish our content without express written permission.

  • FOLLOW US
SEARCH