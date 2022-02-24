UC Irvine Baseball Falls in the Eighth Inning to Louisiana Lafayette

The UC Irvine Baseball team (1-2) was defeated by the Louisiana Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns (2-1), 3-5, at the M. L. “Tigue” Moore Field at Russo Park on Feb. 20.

The first three half innings were a pitcher’s duel. Cajun senior pitcher Jeff Wilson and Irvine freshman pitcher Danny Suarez each retired nine batters in quick order. Wilson utilized his big sweeping slider and hard cutter, while Suarez used a rising four seamer to the same effect.

In the bottom of the second, Suarez swaggered up the mound to face Cajun senior first baseman Connor Kimple. In just one swing, Kimple hit a moonshot. Consequently, Suarez walked a runner and allowed a two-out hit. This seemed to lower his confidence from the first inning. A high velocity strikeout and the inning closed, 2-0 Cajuns.

Wilson continued his dominance for the first two at-bats, throwing six pitches for two outs. Then, Irvine graduate student shortstop Taishi Nakawake stepped up to the plate. Sitting on Wilson’s sliders and chopping his cutters, Nakawake forced him to throw more pitches and move those pitches into the strike zone.

One of the pitches caught too much of the plate, and Nakawake lined it to the outfield. The next two ‘Eater hitters followed his lead, spitting on the sliders and crushing the pitches when they came to them. One run scored, while two runners stood at first and second.

Next, Irvine sophomore designated hitter Thomas McCaffrey stepped up to the plate.

Wilson battled with McCaffrey, throwing seven pitches to arrive at a full count. McCaffrey caught a fastball down and muscled it hard into left field. Five bounces later, the two runners scored as McCaffrey celebrated at second base.

A groundout to the shortstop ended the inning, and it was 3-2 going into the bottom of the third.

Both teams’ pitching staffs kept the game scoreless going into the bottom of the eighth. The off-speed pitches consistently baffled the batters, and both teams consistently struck out and hit weak grounders.

Still, it was apparent that the Cajuns strung together the best offense of the day. Two walks and three singles netted three runs to put the Cajuns ahead. Three Anteater straight outs finished the game.

Benjamin Hendricks is a Sports Staff Writer. He can be reached at bahendr1@uci.edu.