‘All of Us Are Dead’ Shows What It Means to Be Human

Something about flesh-eating monsters and a fight for survival seems to capture viewers’ interests. Ever since the success of South Korea’s “Train to Busan,” the zombie apocalypse genre has become more and more of a popular topic. Released on Jan. 28, “All of Us Are Dead” is an adaptation of the Naver Webtoon entitled “Now at Our School” by Joo Dong-geun, originally published between 2009 and 2011. Although it has a predictable premise, the series skillfully combines the eeriness of the horror genre with the heartwarming nature of the coming-of-age genre through the exploration of human relationships.

At Hyosan High School, what seems to be an ordinary day is interrupted by chaos when a student is bitten by an infected rodent and turned into a zombie. Best friends Nam On-jo ( Park Ji-hu) and Lee Cheong-san (Yoon Chan-young) escape from the madness and take shelter in a classroom alongside class president Choi Nam-ra (Cho Yi-hyun), ex-bully Lee Su-hyeok (Park Solomon), selfish girl Lee Na-yeon (Lee Yoo-mi) and a few others. At the same time, star archer Jang Ha-ri (Ha Seung-ri) and delinquent Park Mi-jin (Lee Eun-saem) take refuge in a bathroom while school bully Yoon Gwi-nam (Yoon In-soo) fights for his own survival at the expense of others. Without any food, water or access to the outside world, the students struggle to protect themselves against a raging virus that threatens the future of humanity.

Photo provided by Netflix Film @netflixfilm/Instagram

The plot and premise of the show is neither innovative nor revolutionary; the zombie apocalypse genre has existed since the 1960s, and “All of Us Are Dead” follows the generic pattern of a single group of survivors reaching out to authorities but hearing no response. They then experience traumatic losses of their friends and family and rely on themselves to stay alive in a world where catastrophe could easily drive them insane.

Despite its lack of originality, the show is not a bore. In fact, it is very much the opposite: the high stakes are established early on and the excellent pacing keeps viewers on the edge of their seats at all times, with each episode ending on a cliffhanger that drives viewers to continue watching. Even the performances of the extras were incredible; the zombies are genuinely terrifying, and the way they move and bend their bodies reinforce the eerie atmosphere. The opening credits feature a black-and-white long shot of a hoard of zombies reaching for the camera as it pans closer. Accompanied by uncanny music, the scene is a clear statement of the show’s overall tone, and the reveal of what this scene refers to at the show’s finale creates a bone-chilling effect.

“All of Us Are Dead” is able to intrigue viewers with its characters. The main cast is likable and worth sympathizing with, while the villains make viewers wonder if they are the real monsters instead. Cheong-san and Su-hyeok do everything they can for their group, taking responsibility for everyone’s safety and, when the time calls for it, are willing to sacrifice themselves to save their loved ones. Nam-ra’s initial cold attitude may be off-putting at first, but she changes in such a way that viewers quickly realize she was lonely and did not know how to get along with others, earning sympathy from her new friends as well as viewers. Although On-jo’s idealistic and naïve nature can be frustrating to watch at times, the group needed someone like her to walk through the hellfire they were surrounded by. Na-yeon’s actions are shocking and unbelievable, and Gwi-nam’s unlikeable nature is clearly portrayed.

Photo provided by Netflix Film @netflixfilm/Instagram

In zombie apocalypse shows, it is easy to forget that the characters are just ordinary people. However, in “All of Us Are Dead,” they are simply teenagers who have been thrown into a chaos with nobody to trust but each other. Through realistic portrayals, the show reminds viewers that the main characters are mere high schoolers, with good qualities and flaws just like any other person.

Similarly, the show expertly handles its exploration of human relationships. Especially in a show involving people both dead and alive, interpersonal relationships make it easy to see what exactly makes a person “human.” The relationships depicted in “All of Us Are Dead” are heartbreaking, touching on friendships, families and romances. Knowing that his daughter’s school had become a warzone, On-jo’s father (Jeon Bae-su) risks everything to go back and save her, fighting for his daughter until the very end. In a poignant scene, while waiting for rescue, the group creates a bonfire and for the first time, they bond and open up about themselves and their insecurities. Cheong-san and Su-hyeok both do whatever it takes to protect their love, On-jo and Nam-ra respectively, even willing to sacrifice themselves for the girls’ safety.

In a zombie apocalypse, it is easy to become swept up by the horrifying circumstances and focus all attention onto the zombies. “All of Us Are Dead” does it differently; through character interactions and character building, the show crafts every member of the group as believable, kind and good-natured people who experience love and emotions that only humans can feel.

Grace Tu is an Entertainment Staff Writer. She can be reached at tug2@uci.edu.