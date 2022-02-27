UCI Faces Backlash for Absence of Black History Month Awareness

UCI has received backlash from students for failing to post about Black History Month, which began on Feb. 1, on their Instagram account, @ucirvine. The Instagram account later posted a Black History Month graphic on Feb. 9, following comments and pressure from UCI students.

UCI’s Black Student Union (BSU) posted a statement on their Instagram account on Feb. 9, writing that the acknowledgement of Black History Month “only happened after multiple students called them out on their obvious biased behavior toward certain demographics.”

The BSU also wrote that UCI “continue[s] to ignore Black students and the everyday problems that [they] face.”

In a later Instagram post uploaded on Feb. 10, the BSU elaborated on the matter, noting that it “digs deeper than a simple Instagram post” and that “bringing attention to anti-Blackness is not fanning the flames when [UCI] has continued to ignore the Black population.” They listed several anti-Black incidents, including the use of derogatory language on campus and the appearance of white supremacy stickers in housing communities.

“We, the BSU, aim to educate others about the Black experiences on campus so that we can begin correcting the system,” the BSU said in their post. “The fact of the matter is that UCI is a university and it owes its population equal recognition in terms of quality of education … We are not asking for handouts; we are asking [for] what should have been provided in the first place.”

Referencing UCI’s post for Lunar New Year, which also began on Feb. 1, the BSU clarified that they are “happy to see other cultures appreciated and get the recognition they deserve,” and that “the goal always has and always will be to work with the community to build a better place for its Black students.”

“During this time, we ask everyone to recognize that we are Black students who just want to be supported, valued and respected by the university and its student body. Nothing more and nothing less,” the BSU wrote on Instagram.

The New University reached out to UCI Strategic Communications & Public Affairs for a statement.

“We recognize and regret that the Instagram post more than [a] week into Black History Month did not pay respect to honoring and celebrating our Black community,” said Tom Vasich, Senior Director of Communication & Media Relations. “Though we had earlier shared content on our other social media channels and have new content for the duration of the month, we understand the importance [of] seeing our community where they are and will work with our processes to ensure we deliver timely, meaningful stories in the future.”

Following the upload of these posts, the New University reached out to the BSU, who have yet to respond to a request for comments.

All members of the UCI community are encouraged to watch “The 2%: Navigating UCI as a Black Student,” a documentary made by student Iyanna Blackburn regarding the Black experience at UCI, in addition to taking the Black Thriving Initiative pledge.

Chrissy Park is a Campus News Intern for the winter 2022 quarter. She can be reached at chrip10@uci.edu.