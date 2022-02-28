LA and OC Break Heat Records and Face Storm Warnings

Southern California experienced unprecedented heat waves, with the highest temperatures recorded in Orange County, the Los Angeles area, and throughout the Inland Empire, and deserts, over the Super Bowl weekend from Feb. 11 through Feb. 13.

Meteorologists predicted higher temperatures in Inglewood, where the Super Bowl took place, on Feb. 13. According to a comparison posted by the National Weather Service (NWS) via Twitter, based on records dating back to 1933, UCLA broke its 86-degree record set in 2015 with a new 87-degree high.

The city of Burbank tied its record of 88 degrees set in 1957. Similarly, the LAX area tied its high of 88 degrees, which was documented in 2006. Paso Robles encountered the most significant increase in its heat record, shattering its 78-degree peak with a new high of 82 degrees.

In OC, Anaheim topped its daily high record of 90 degrees set in 2015 with 91 degrees this year. The city then reached another new feat when temperatures plunged to 60 degrees, breaking a record for its highest daily low temperature.

Weather experts had previously reported Anaheim as the hottest location in the U.S. at the time when the city reached a temperature of 85 degrees on Feb. 6, breaking its 84 degree record set in 2000.

Rising temperatures have led to fire danger concerns for the OC area. The OC Fire Authority reported the Emerald Fire in Laguna Beach, which started on [date], to have covered 145.2 acres with 20% containment as of Feb. 11.

Southern California’s year-round susceptibility to wildfires has grown due to increasing temperatures and recurring droughts. The amount of annual high-risk fire days has the potential to double by 2100, according to a recent UCLA study.

Weather experts predicted a cooldown for Feb. 14 and the remainder of the week. The NWS reported that temperatures in downtown Los Angeles would peak at 80 degrees on Monday and then drop to 65 on Feb. 16.

High temperatures were in the 60s on Feb. 16 along the coast in LA and OC, but forecasts anticipated them to warm up to the 70s on Feb. 17.

NWS meteorologists warned residents of an impending drastic drop in temperatures accompanied by fast-moving winter storms and scattered showers.

Showers were expected in select areas of the Inland Empire and OC on Feb.15, though anticipated to be rather insignificant.

“We could maybe see a quarter-inch to a third-of-an-inch [of rainfall] in the foothills,” NWS meteorologist Mark Moede said.

Storms were expected to decrease gradually by the evening of Feb. 15, while dry and mild seasonal average temperatures were anticipated to continue Feb. 17 through Feb. 19, as per NWS meteorologist Tom Fisher.

On Feb. 17, OC experienced a high of 74 degrees and a low of 48. Feb. 18 saw a high of 74 degrees and a low of 45. Temperatures on Feb. 19 were warmer with a high of 77 degrees and a low of 48.

Fisher attributed the shift in weather conditions to a low-pressure system over the Pacific Northwest that is heading south.

Veronica Garza is a City News Apprentice for the winter 2022 quarter. She can be reached at garzavc@uci.edu.