Student Held in Police Custody After Alleged Stabbing at Trabuco Hills High School

One student was arrested after allegedly stabbing another student during an altercation at Trabuco Hills High School (THHS) in Mission Viejo around 1 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Authorities were called to the campus in response to an assault with a deadly weapon and arrived on the scene in minutes.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) released live updates regarding the circumstances via Twitter.

“The school is currently on shelter in place while deputies ensure the campus is safe,” OCSD stated. “At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident and one person has been detained.”

OCSD later lifted the shelter in place order at around 3:40 p.m.

In ​​a video spread among the THHS student body, a man who is presumed to be a staff member reportedly rushed in to assist and seized a knife. The suspected student had allegedly fled the scene, and the victim was taken to the nurse’s office for treatment.

“One of [the students] had a butterfly knife, and on the video, it looked like he had been stabbed four or five times,” a grandmother of two students at the school said.

According to OCSD, the victim was a male juvenile who was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, including multiple stab wounds. In addition, another male juvenile was detained.

Authorities also announced that they had retrieved a knife at the scene at about 5:15 p.m. via Twitter.

The incident was described as an “isolated event.” Law enforcement has not yet confirmed further details.

Anyone who may have video evidence or any information related to this incident is urged to contact the OC Sheriff dispatch at 714-647-7000.

