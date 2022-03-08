February 2022 Nintendo Direct Wrap Up

Nintendo revealed new features and games for the Switch console during their Nintendo Direct presentation on Feb. 9. Here’s a recap of the latest updates:

New Game Announcements:

Several new first-party games published and developed by Nintendo were announced during the presentation. One of these games was “Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes,” a sequel to the 2017 Switch game “Fire Emblem Warriors.” The game mixes the characters, graphics and universes of Nintendo and Intelligent Systems’ “Fire Emblem” series (a medieval-styled world known for consisting mostly of anime-styled swordsmen) with the combat of Koei Tecmo’s “Dynasty/Samurai Warriors” action series (which has a powerful warrior fighting against wave after wave of foot soldiers). The game will be released on June 24.

For those who like their games a bit more mainstream and sports-oriented, Nintendo also revealed a new installment of the “Mario Strikers” series, a soccer-themed spin-off featuring the famous plumber and his friends. The new game, “Mario Strikers: Battle League,” features an online play mode that allows players to form their own soccer leagues or join the leagues of other players. The gameplay features in-game gear — including helmets, gloves, shoes, and padding — to enhance a character’s statistics, as well as “Hyper Shots,” special shots that players gain access to by collecting orbs on the field. This continuation of the “Mario Strikers” series is particularly notable because the last entry in the series, “Mario Strikers Charged,” was released over 15 years ago.

Nintendo also catered to its casual gamers with the fourth installment of the “Wii Sports” series, which is set to be released on April 29.

“Nintendo Switch Sports” features three returning sports from previous installments: tennis, bowling and chambara (sword fighting). The game will also feature: soccer, badminton and volleyball, three sports never before seen in previous installments. According to the Direct, players will soon be able to attach the Joy-Con controllers to their legs with a new accessory. An update that will add Golf to the game can also be expected in the future. Players can also test the returning sports in the game online from February 18-20.

Updates and New Information for Previously Announced Games:

The Kirby series will also be expanded with “Kirby and the Forgotten Land,” set for release on March 25. In the game, the game’s title character will take on a new form in the game called Mouthful Mode. To obtain this form, Kirby must swallow an object that is bigger than him, such as a car, and will consequently gain the properties of that object.

Nintendo also showed several new modes for “Metroid Dread” that will be available as an update. These included a “boss rush” mode, where players challenge all of the bosses in the game in quick succession, as well as two new difficulty modes: “Dread Mode” and “Rookie Mode.” Respectively, these modes will make the game harder and easier compared to the standard difficulty stage.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp also received updates. The game is a compilation port of two popular Game Boy Advance strategy games from Nintendos’ “Wars” series. A new trailer for the game revealed that players can create and share their own maps. Fast-forward and reset modes were also revealed during the game’s trailer. The game will be released on April 8.

Online/DLC:

The company also showcased online and downloadable content (DLC) for the Switch. These games include “Earthbound” and “Earthbound Beginnings,” cult RPGs that were originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and Nintendo Entertainment System, respectively. Given the Switch’s large install base, it has the potential to increase the Earthbound fan base on a massive scale. As the last console that these games were released on (the Wii U) had notoriously low sales numbers, the Switch is sure to introduce many to the adventures of the game’s hero, Ness. DLC was also announced for “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe” in the form of downloadable courses from other installments in the series. These courses will come in sets of eight, and new sets will be revealed every few months. Buying the entire set of six course packs, called the “Booster Course Pass,” will cost $25. Among the courses revealed for the first update were Mario Kart Wii’s Coconut Mall and Mario Kart 64’s Choco Mountain. Considering that it has been nearly 5 years since “Mario Kart 8 Deluxe“ was released, and very little content has been added to the game since then, this is a welcome surprise. The first course pack will be released on March 18.

Third-Party Games:

The February 2022 Nintendo Direct was not only about first-party Nintendo games. Gameloft’s “Disney Speedstorm,” Lucasarts’ “Star Wars The Force Unleashed,” Ubisofts’ “Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Trilogy Collection” and several games from famed RPG developer Square Enix, such as “Front Mission 1st: Remake,” were among several prominent third-party wares presented at the event.

B​ailey Kanthatham is an Entertainment Contributing Writer. He can be reached at bkanthat@uci.edu.