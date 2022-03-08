You’ll Want to Take a Walk Down This ‘Nightmare Alley’

Originally released in theaters on Dec. 17, 2021, the neo-noir psychological thriller “Nightmare Alley” recently hit streaming platforms HBO Max and Hulu, offering audiences an opportunity to experience its disconcerting grandeur from the comfort of their homes. Exuding uneasiness, intentionality, and cinematic excellence from start to finish, the film “Nightmare Alley” is as enthralling as it is disturbing. This makes it a must-watch occupant of the psychological thriller genre.

Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel and 1947 film of the same name, “Nightmare Alley” upholds the captivating essence expected of 1940s cinema. Its timely setting, ‘iris out’ transitions and post-depression aura–achieved through incredible cinematography–breathes a revitalized horror into the noir genre and previous adaptations. Containing a phenomenal cast, jarring themes and reinvigorated trepidation “Nightmare Alley” will likely be considered a success within the psychological thriller genre. Additionally, the film’s incredibly attentive writing, entertaining plot and measured directing are amongst its best attributes.

Photo provided by Nightmare Alley @Nightmare_Alley/Twitter

“Nightmare Alley” follows young, seemingly likable Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) who, thanks to his charming blue eyes and the wonder of happenstance, finds himself employed by a traveling freak show. After befriending the troupe’s resident mentalist and psychic duo – Zeena (Toni Collette) and Pete Krumbein (David Strathairn) – Stan becomes entranced by the pair’s ability to swindle a crowd into believing in their sixth sense and the money-making spectacle of it all. When Pete suddenly passes, Stan, with Pete’s detailed notebook containing the secrets of his mind-reading theatrics in one hand and innocently sincere carnie Molly Cahill (Rooney Mara) in the other, heads off to turn Pete and Zeena’s mildly successful act into a financial hit.

Initially, the pair do well, effectively swindling unsuspecting participants out of pocket change. Entertainingly, they do so by concealing word association, leading questions, assumptions and circumstantial luck under the guise of mediumship and mindreading. As his success increases, Stan begins to push the boundaries of the act, almost believing he holds a beyond human gift to communicate with the deceased and starts offering falsified “readings” from the dead loved ones of crowd members – a practice heavily discouraged and warned against.

Photo provided by Nightmare Alley @Nightmare_Alley/Twitter

As a result, Stan’s god-like self-view proves to be dangerous when he encounters the stone-cold and equally perceptive psychiatrist, Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), who immediately notices the con behind Stan’s otherworldly “powers” and inserts herself as an essential player within the film’s winding plot.

What follows is a deliciously dark unraveling of Stan’s character and selfish ploys. This unraveling of the main character and the fact the film contains images of human cruelty, salvation, sin, and selfishness allow “Nightmare Alley” to hold an intensely creepy and deeply unsettling quality. This, combined with the theatrical lure of the circus setting and a fast-paced and unpredictable plot, creates a well-rounded cinematic experience.

Those familiar with director Guillermo Del Toro’s body of work will enjoy the firm and measured grip he brings to the film’s directing. In line with Del Toro’s directing, the film’s cinematography by Dan Laustsen is beautifully horrific. Scenes containing grotesque images are captured through a predator-like lens; when stomach-turning images enter the frame, the camera pushes closer towards the shock, leaving the movie’s twisted scenes fiercely imprinted within the mind of the watcher.

If the captivating nature of the film’s cinematography, altogether engaging storyline and terrific directing weren’t enough to make “Nightmare Alley” an immediate success, the film’s star-studded cast surely does. Bradley Cooper’s portrayal of Stan is layered and effectively executed, making him a strong anchor throughout the film’s often disorienting twists and turns. Playing a character with unrevealed traumas, secrets and inventions, Cooper takes on the role with skill and dexterity, especially during Stan’s sickeningly satisfying downward spiral in the film’s final moments.

Rooney Mara’s performance as the good-intended Molly Cahill is also enjoyable within the film, and Mara’s sincere, well-presented acting choices make Molly an anticipated audience favorite. Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Paul Anderson and Ron Perlman also execute their characters with a commitment that draws audiences deeper and deeper within this thriller’s world.

The gem of “Nightmare Alley” is Cate Blanchett’s impressive depiction of femme fetal psychiatrist Lilith Ritter. As an actress, Cate Blanchett has it all: a mesmerizing on-screen presence, wonderful timing and variation and lovably sardonic wit. Each movement, line, or look is delivered with intentionality that’s truly bewitching to watch. Blanchett possesses a rare control over her body, vocal and tonal delivery, and microexpressions, making her rendition of Lillith entirely transportive and delightful. Her character becomes the foreboding and cunning force that unravels Stan’s selfish pursuits, and watching Blanchett’s portrayal of an unexpected, devilishly charming villain is amongst the film’s most enjoyable aspects.

Photo provided by Nightmare Alley @Nightmare_Alley/Twitter

At its core, “Nightmare Alley” is a strong addition to the psychological thriller genre, containing terrific foreshadowing, deeply disturbing imagery, great pacing and brilliant on-screen performances from its all-star cast. Moreover, the film is brimming with attention to detail and surprise, accumulating towards a truly full-circle ending that is simultaneously terrifying and gratifying. For these reasons, it’s no wonder “Nightmare Alley” has earned four Academy Award nominations: Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design, along with eight Critics Choice Awards nominations including Best Picture.

With themes as evocative as its imagery, “Nightmare Alley” is an entertaining, unexpected and poignant remake of the 1947 noir classic, making it a thrilling cinematic journey worth embarking on.

Clairesse Schweig is an Entertainment Intern for the winter 2022 quarter. They can be reached at cschweig@uci.edu.