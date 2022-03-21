Gallery: UCI Women’s and Men’s Basketball at the 2022 Big West Tournament

The UC Irvine Men’s Basketball team (15-10, 9-6) fell 78-69 in a closely contested matchup against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (17-10, 9-5) in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Hercules Tires Big West Championships, presented by the Hawaiian Islands. Read the article here.
The UC Irvine Women’s Basketball team (21-11, 14-5) suffered a 59-48 loss against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-9, 14-3) on March 12 in the finals of the 2022 Hercules Tires Big West Championships, presented by the Hawaiian Islands. For the second straight straight season, the Anteaters fell one win short of making the NCAA tournament. Read the article here.
