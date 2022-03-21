Monday, March 21, 2022
Gallery: UCI Women's and Men's Basketball at the 2022 Big West Tournament

Gallery: UCI Women’s and Men’s Basketball at the 2022 Big West Tournament

By Jon Reyna
  • Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Sophia Locandro starts the Anteaters off against the UC Davis’ Aggies in the Big West Semi final game. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Jayde Cadee shoots three points for the Anteaters. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Justin Hohn breaks through UCSB Gauchos’ defense. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Kayla Williams scores against the Aggies. Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Anteater’s Dawson Baker drives through the Gauchos. Dawson Baker went on to score 16 points for the team. Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Kayla Williams finds her shot through the UCD Aggies’ defense. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • UCI’s Collin Welp gets the ball past his UCSB opponent. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • DJ Davis scores against the UCSB Gauchos. Davis went on to lead the Anteaters with 21 points. Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Anteaters’ Chloe Webb and Hunter Hernandez jumps for the rebound against the CSU Fullerton Titans in the Big West Championship Quarterfinals . Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Dawson Baker scores for the Anteaters. Photo by Jon Reyna
  • The UCI Anteaters fight for the rebound against the UCSB Gauchos. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Jayde Cadee scores 3 points in the Big West Championship Final against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine. Cadee went on to score a total of 11 points in the Anteaters only lose of the tournament. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Jayde Cadee struggles for the ball against the UCD Aggies. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • The Anteaters play defense against the Gauchos. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Kayla Williams dribbles past the Aggies. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Dawson Baker focuses his shot from the free throw line. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Nikki Tom prepares to play against the CSUF Titans. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • JC Butler waits for the clock to restart in the Anteater’s Quarterfinal game. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Kayla Williams waits to pass the ball in the Big West Championship Finals. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • UCI Redshirt Senior Collin Welp plays his last game as an Anteater. Welp scored 17 points against the UCSB Gauchos in the Quarterfinals. / Photo by Jon Reyna
  • Photo by Jon Reyna

The UC Irvine Men’s Basketball team (15-10, 9-6) fell 78-69 in a closely contested matchup against the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos (17-10, 9-5)  in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Hercules Tires Big West Championships, presented by the Hawaiian Islands. Read the article here.

The UC Irvine Women’s Basketball team (21-11, 14-5) suffered a 59-48 loss against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (20-9, 14-3) on March 12 in the finals of the 2022 Hercules Tires Big West Championships, presented by the Hawaiian Islands. For the second straight straight season, the Anteaters fell one win short of making the NCAA tournament. Read the article here.

Jon Reyna is a 2021-2022 Photography Co-Editor. He can be reached at photo@newuniversity.org.

