Ending the Stigma

In the world of collegiate athletics, the duality of athletics and academics has been dictated consistently by the media. Through the use of infamous scandals, the media is able to twist the perspective of what it means to be a student-athlete. Fixed into their title of “college athletes,” these students simply aren’t credited as real students by society’s standards. Rather, they are credited as cheating the system, utilizing sports as an easy way to gain admission into a prestigious university. While this may be true to some extent, athletic scholarships are still a pretentious enemy to the values of the average hard-working college student.

However, not every athlete receives a scholarship from their sports program. Furthermore, not every athlete is recruited onto a university sports team, or even acknowledged by the coach. Some of these athletes are just regular students who have earned admission into a university and eventually walk onto their desired sports team.

Commonly known as “walk-ons,” these athletes are depicted as normal students who join teams through a tryout process or through sole acceptance of the coach.

For example, UCI Men’s Volleyball outside hitter Doug Dahm is a hidden gem in the athletics department. He joined the Men’s Volleyball program in 2019 due to a stroke of luck rather than through a predetermined scholarship.

“It kinda found me,” Dahm said. “UCI was one of the programs that I got into, for academics. I was actually on tour one day to see if I would like UCI, and I ran into the head coach of Men’s Volleyball.”

After conversing with head coach David Kniffin, Dahm met with Kniffin later that evening and discussed possible recruitment to the team. Since then, Doug has been a significant member of the squad.

Away from the court, Dahm is a third year mechanical engineering major with hopes of obtaining a master’s in automation. His fascination with building and machinery began when he was just a child.

“My dad was a double major engineer,” Dahm said. “Growing up we were always building things and I had no choice to become an engineer. But I love it, it is something I am meant to do.”

Since arriving at UCI, Dahm has found it difficult to balance both academics and athletics. With his rigorous engineering workload, Dahm has been constantly challenged to find solid cohesion.

“College was a huge step up from high school,” Dahm said. “The time commitment with volleyball surely didn’t help with that.”

Dahm believes that in order to keep up with his academic work, he needs to study at least seven hours a day. Along with daily three-hour volleyball practices, Doug has a 10-hour workday.

“I would say it takes around 42 hours per week to finish all my school work for that specific week,” Dahm said. “Sometimes I have late nights. Sometimes I have to give my weekend just to complete all my work.”

With his eight to five workday, time management is essential for Dahm to successfully complete his daily tasks. Although he has made his time commitments as manageable as he could, Dahm credits a few important figures who have helped him with his academics.

Dahm expressed how Coach Kniffin has been an unwavering advocate for Dahm’s academic dedication. Kniffin has educated Dahm on the necessary values crucial in pursuing this laborious journey.

In addition to Dahm’s many important role models such as his father and head coach, he is also fortunate enough to have a one-of-a-kind mentor to guide him through his academic missions.

Donald Dabdub, a professor of mechanical engineering, has been a massive influence on Dahm since arriving at UC Irvine.

“Dabdub has been a huge influence on my life and he’s been one of the most inspiring mentors I’ve ever had,” Dahm said. “He has always guided me and inspired me through my time at UCI.”

By developing this friendship with Dabdub, Dahm has experienced the unimaginable through this connection. Despite Dahm’s brilliance, he chalks up his successes to his hard work and dedication.

As an undergraduate student, he has achieved the unimaginable.

In all, he has earned a spot on a Division I Men’s Volleyball program, unrecruited. Moreover, he has befriended a mentor who has handed him unlimited opportunities. Finally, Dahm has had the opportunity to create a prosthetic thumb for a man affected by sepsis, a life-threatening disease where the body attacks its own tissue.

As a result of his determination, Dahm has been able to sustain an impressive 3.87 GPA, securing a spot on the Dean’s List almost every quarter since his enrollment.

When confronted with all his commitments, responsibilities and expectations, it makes you wonder: is all this work too much?

Yet, when Dahm is confronted with this question, he is nothing but grateful for his academic and athletic journey, noting it as a blessing in disguise.

“I don’t know where I’ll end up after all this,” Dahm said. “But I know that everything leading up to this, in my life, has been about making the lives of other peoples’ better. Regardless of being rich or successful, I want to enjoy helping others.”

Dahm hopes that his story will inspire both students and athletes to pursue greater opportunities in their academic careers, no matter their arrival.

