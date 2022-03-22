UCI Baseball Closes an Intense Battle Against Arizona State, 3-2

The UC Irvine Baseball team (9-5) defeated the Arizona State University Sun Devils (6-9), 3-2, at Cicerone Field on March 9.

The ‘Eaters opened the game with lock-down defense, denying the first three batters from landing on any base. Despite a double play from the Sun Devils, UCI sophomore infielder Woody Hadeen took off from third and hit home, putting Irvine up 1-0.

At the top of the second, a throw from UCI graduate shortstop Taishi Nakawake skimmed the top of freshman first basemen William “Dub” Gleed’s glove, shooting inside Arizona’s dugout. Declaring the ball overthrown, sophomore pitcher Josh Hansell advanced to home, setting the score at 1-1.

Keeping their defensive advantage alive, UCI redshirt sophomore pitcher Cameron Wheeler chucked three strikeouts within six innings. Wheeler gave Arizona only one hit, not walking a single batter. It wasn’t until the sixth inning when ASU redshirt sophomore shortstop Sean McLain raced home after an outfielder caught a long fly ball. ASU claimed the lead, 2-1.

The ‘Eaters needed to step up their offense after going hitless since the second inning. UCI sophomore pinch hitter Thomas McCaffrey sent the ball to left field after having a full count at the plate. ASU redshirt sophomore right fielder Kai Murphy attempted a diving catch but lost control of the ball, allowing the runner on third base to advance to home plate. The game was now tied at 2-2.

At the top of the ninth, ASU redshirt sophomore pitcher Christian Bodlovich bunted a pitch in hopes of his teammate stealing second. UCI graduate pitcher Gordon Ingebritson sprinted for a basket catch between home plate and the mound, sending the batter back to the dugout with no advances.

With two outs and a runner on third, Arizona switched out for a new pitcher, redshirt junior Will Levine, who struck out the Anteater’s last batter.

Entering the 10th inning, UCI’s outfield hustled to terminate Arizona’s time on the field. Two hits landed directly into center field, and one was caught in foul territory by sophomore outfielder Caden Kendle.

Heading into the bottom of 11th with a 2-2 tie, Levine put the ‘Eaters on edge with an 89 mph fastball that struck out their second batter.

UCI redshirt sophomore center/right fielder Nathan Church failed to hit third base as he attempted a double steal at the bottom of the 12. This cost the Anteaters their second out.

Irvine sophomore catcher Abraham Garcia-Pacheco walked up to the plate confidently and hit the first pitch right down center field. The ground ball gathered enough time for Gleed to sprint from second to home, sliding just in time to give UCI the 3-2 win.

