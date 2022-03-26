Kanye’s Instagram Outbursts Are Not Just Another Act of Celebrity Drama, They Are Abuse

When Kanye West, now legally Ye, bought a house directly across the street from his estranged wife Kim Kardashian many people thought nothing of it. After all, he’s just trying to be an involved co-parent, right? Unfortunately, that’s not the case.

Recently, it has become clear that West’s motives go beyond providing for his children. He has had many social media outbursts where he has publicly attacked Kardashian, her parenting choices and her current partner. In addition, West spent many months living in Wyoming away from his family, ultimately leading to Kardashian asking for a divorce. West’s erratic behavior online, combined with his decision to purchase the house directly across the street from Kardashian paints a clear picture of domestic abuse.

To some, West’s erratic posting on Instagram can seem comical or just another attempt to get media attention. Similarly, media outlets have consistently reported on the abuse but framed it as just another batch of celebrity gossip. However, for many who have witnessed or been victims of emotional abuse, it seems concerningly familiar.

In the past few months, West has been sharing aggressive posts to his 15 million followers. The posts largely target his former wife and mother to his children, Kardashian, and her new partner, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

The string of heated social media posts began in the fall when Kardashian was first linked with Davidson. However, recently they quickly escalated with West’s outrage over his daughter North’s presence on TikTok. On Instagram, in all capital letters, West harassed Kardashian for allowing their daughter to be on TikTok “AGAINST HIS WILL.” While Kardashian has been trying her best to ignore her estranged husband’s cries for attention on social media, his decision to involve their children was apparently too far. In response, Kardashian issued a statement calling West’s outbursts “painful” and “hurtful for all.”

One painstakingly clear line that West crossed during his social media tantrum was posting private messages between Kardashian and himself to his social media. By exposing these private conversations without consent, he is harassing Kardashian. Even further, West mentions in his post that he had to find Kardashian’s new number, as she had changed it to avoid further harassment from him. West’s behavior is akin to stalking Kardashian after she made it clear that the public blowouts and abuse must stop. The constant intimidation on social media turned to physical stalking when West reportedly started showing up to places where Kardashian and Davidson had planned to spend time.

West’s actions must be acknowledged for what they are: abuse.

In many of his posts, West attempts to use his followers to directly manipulate the custody situation of his children. He asked his followers for advice on what he should do to get his children back — influencing many of his followers to immediately support West and attack Kardashian for anything that he might have brought up. This only further added to the sources of harassment already targeted at Kardashian, as fans of West flooded her Instagram comment sections.

In another string of abusive Instagram posts, West repeatedly blames Davidson, who he refers to as “Skete” for tearing apart his family — even going as far as telling his fans to scream at and taunt Davidson if they ever saw him in person. West’s behavior towards his ex-wife’s new partner is potentially putting Davidson at risk for physical harm.

West’s attacks show that he not only feels possessive over Kardashian, but that he also doesn’t see himself and Kardashian as equals. Why is it that West can start new relationships, yet when Kardashian does it, it’s tearing their family apart? West’s double standards also display many of his misogynistic tendencies.

After all, Kardashian isn’t the first woman West has publicly harassed. At the 2009 Video Music Awards, he stormed the stage and interrupted singer Taylor Swift, who was only 19 at the time, after she won Best Female Video of the year. This moment would become infamous in pop culture as it represented West’s impulsive and degrading behavior. More recently, he accused Billie Eilish of “dissing” his friend Travis Scott when she stopped her concert in Atlanta to stop a fan who was struggling. Although Eilish never mentioned Scott’s name, West still publicly demanded she apologize.

As evident by the number of people West’s outbursts have affected, it is clear that he is repeatedly abusive and degrading. While it is no excuse for his actions, it is important to recognize West’s battles with mental illness. Mental illnesses can often have effects that extend past those of the diagnosed individual. West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which could further compound the outbursts and levels of abuse.

However, the greatest effect is on Kardashian — who is being forced to endure this emotional violence publically.

Kanye West is publicly abusing Kim Kardashian, yet media and news outlets continue to latch on to his behavior as mere juicy gossip. A dangerous choice, as it normalizes abusive behavior between celebrities. West’s repetitive abuse must be publicly recognized from all sides and, most importantly, he must leave Kardashian alone.

Hollywood cannot keep covering up abuse. The time is now to hold West accountable.

Claire Schad is an Opinion Staff Writer. She can be reached at schadc@uci.edu.